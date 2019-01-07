India vs Australia: Tim Paine admits to being outplayed by Kohli and boys in last two Tests

While Virat Kohli and his boys celebrated their maiden triumph Down Under after play was called off on the fifth afternoon of the final Test in the Australia-India series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia skipper Tim Paine made no bones about the fact that his boys were outplayed by the Indians in a series that ended 2-1 after the last game was drawn. Australia definitely had their moments, but India dominated major parts of the series and deserved the historic win.

“Tip our hats to India. We know personally going to India and playing in foreign conditions, how difficult it is. Congratulations to Virat and Ravi. Huge effort to come and win a series overseas. In the last two Tests, no doubt. Had our chances to win in Adelaide. India outplayed us in big moments in that Test. In Perth we did well. But we were outplayed in these last two Tests. So they deserve to win the series,” Paine admitted.

Paine though added that there were positives for the home team and that they would look to make the most of what they learnt from the four-Test series against the Indians.

“There’s always positives. I know there’s been a lot of gloom and doom of late. Got some talent in this team. Obviously got some talent who aren’t playing. They were playing against potentially the best pace attack in the world. Hopefully, they’ll learn,” he said.

Asked about the message being passed to players in the domestic circuit as they look to break into the national team, Paine said: “Message is to keep scoring runs. That’s the currency in cricket. We’ve got guys outside the group that are putting pressure as well, so that’s a good thing. Our group is under no illusions. Cricket is a funny game. We know it can turn very quickly.”

Asked how he was personally feeling after a high-intensity series, Paine said that he was looking forward to spending time with the family for a couple of days before the series against Sri Lanka comes up.

“I’m fine, thanks (mentally drained?). Will go home for a couple of days now. And some of us will head to the Big Bash. And then we’ll have an eye on the preparation for Sri Lanka which is a big series for us next,” he said.

Jan 07, 2019