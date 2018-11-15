India vs Australia: Time for chopping and changing is up - Ravi Shastri on India’s ODI squad

Head coach Ravi Shastri has said that India are not looking to experiment with their ODI squad anymore and in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, they will look to play those players who will be on the plane to England for the ICC World Cup 2019.

During the press conference before the team’s departure for Australia, Shastri stated that there are not many games left before the World Cup next year and India will look to stick with their best team for these matches.

Also Read: Virat Kohli issues ultimatum to batsmen; praises bowling attack ahead of OZ tour

“We will try to play our fifteen players who are going to play in the World Cup. The time for chopping and changing is up. The grace period is over now. There aren’t too many injuries (to the players who are most likely to be picked in the World Cup squad),” Shastri told reporters in Mumbai.

There aren’t many games left before the World Cup. We have series against Australia and New Zealand and we will look to play our best team.”

India are scheduled to play 13 ODIs before the World Cup, starting with a three-match series against Australia. The ‘Men in Blue’ will travel to New Zealand afterwards where the two teams will locks horns in a five-match ODI seres in January. Australia then travel to India in late February for a five-match ODI series.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 17:42 IST