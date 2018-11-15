India vs Australia: Virat Kohli issues ultimatum to batsmen; praises bowling attack ahead of OZ tour

India skipper Virat Kohli feels that it is time for the batsmen to step up and be counted as the bowlers have already shown that they are more than capable of picking 20 wickets in a Test match.

Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were speaking during a press conference in Mumbai before the team’s departure for the blockbuster series against Australia, starting November 21, and the India captain said that the batsmen need to bat well together and the focus should not be on individual performances.

“We are focused on how the batsmen can bat well together and not just individually. Bowlers are in a good space and after a long time we have an attack which is capable of picking 20 wickets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

Also Read - Opinion: Time running out for Virat Kohli to leave lasting impact as captain

“If we look at the England tour, apart from Lord’s, we didn’t get bundled out in a Test . We batted well in patches through the series. But when we don’t bat well as a team, we fall down and lose and mentally it takes a toll on you.”

Kohli also revealed that the team management has spoken with the players with regards to how to tackle such situations and the players have been asked to live in the present and not to dwell over their past failures. Apart from Kohli, none of the batsmen showed consistency during India’s tour of England but Kohli is confident that the players will leave their mark in the forthcoming series.

“The idea is to always live in the present and not to focus on the past. We went through a difficult time in 2014 but we came out of that shell. It has happened with me in the past as well. We are always trying to stay in the present because we have the talent. These are just the little things that we need to solidify.”

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 16:57 IST