India vs Australia: Ton-up Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni power visitors to series-levelling win in Adelaide

Skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni combined to power India to six-wicket win over Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. The visitors have now levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a formidable target of 299, India got off to a flying start with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma taking the attack to the Aussie bowlers. The duo put on 47 runs for the opening wicket and in the process became only the fourth opening pair in the history of one-day internationals to complete 4000 partnership runs.

Dhawan’s concentration finally relented and he was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff for 32. Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and the duo started to build a partnership. The duo put on 54 runs for the second wicket before Rohit was sent packing by Stoinis for 43.

Ambati Rayudu came in and tried to play his shots but his timing was way off early on in the innings. Kohli and Rayudu put together 59 runs for the third wicket and during the course of this partnership, the India skipper also completed his half-century.

Soon after, Rayudu lost his head and skied a Maxwell delivery to be dismissed for 24. MS Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle and the duo started the rebuilding job.

Kohli hit a boundary and six of Behrendorrf to break the shackles the he along with Dhoni took India’s score past the 200-run mark. Kohli then notched up his 39th ODI ton and his fifth in Australia. Also, this was Kohli’s 24th ton in chases.

But Kohli couldn’t last long after going past the three-figure mark as he was caught at the mid-wicket rope by Maxwell off Jhye Richardson for 104. With that, the 82-run stand between Kohli and Dhoni also came to an end.

Dhoni then joined forces with Dinesh Karthik and the duo played sensible cricket to take India closer to the target. In the last over, Dhoni hit a huge six off Behrendorff’s first delivery and then took a single to finish the match in style.

Earlier, skipper Aaron Finch won the toss for the second successive match but that was as far as his luck went and he departed for 6. The hosts have made a habit of making starts in recent matches and Usman Khawaja had put 21 runs on the board before being brilliantly run-out by a direct hit from Ravindra Jadeja at cover-point.

Marsh and Glenn Maxwell put on 94 runs off 66 balls for the sixth wicket to accelerate the scoring in a partnership that took the top order batsman to his seventh ODI century. Maxwell blasted 48 off 37 balls before he holed out to Karthik at long off the bowling of seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with figures of 4-45.

That triggered an Australia collapse with Marsh lasting only two more balls before becoming Kumar’s third victim and the home side able to add only three more runs at a cost of four wickets.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 17:42 IST