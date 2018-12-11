India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma give up business class seats for Indian pacers

After the win in Adelaide a confident Indian side headed west to Perth for the second Test match. Captain Virat Kohli, who attracted rave reviews for his leadership in the first Test match, gave another glimpse of his leadership credentials when he along with wife Anushka Sharma gave away their cosy business class seats to the Indian seamers on the flight.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is on the tour as a commentator, took to Twitter with this particular piece of information.

“Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches,” tweeted out Vaughan.

Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 11, 2018

India won the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval with 31 runs to lead the 4-match Test series. Captain Kohli praised the efforts of his bowlers who were relentless in their approach as they never lowered their intensity to pick up 20 Australian wickets.

“They are at their peak, all of them together and it’s something that we as batsman look at as an opportunity to put in good performances,” Kohli said of his attack, rated India’s most potent in years.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:04 IST