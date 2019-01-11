India vs Australia: Virat Kohli bosses captaincy records, all set to enter elite list

India, with the T20I and Test series wins in their bags, Virat Kohli will lead a confident Indian side for the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The captain has attracted rave reviews for his captaincy in this series, and this ODI series promises to be nothing different.

With 38 centuries under his belt, Kohli’s numbers as a captain are nothing short of stunning. His average with the bat reads 87.80, which is the most by any batsman with a minimum of 1000 ODI runs. Also, his winning percentage as a captain is an impressive 74% which makes him the 3rd most successful leader to have captained his side in more than 20 matches.

He has been a run-scoring machine in ODI cricket and now needs only 51 runs to complete 6000 runs away from home. He will become the 5th Indian to achieve this feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Azharuddin.

“In the last 12 months, our ODI batting has been very strong and openers are a very big factor in that. There was a phase in the middle when we addressed the issue of middle overs and from 25-40 overs we tried to change our batting style,” the skipper said a day before the first ODI.

“Where our batting is at the moment, the team management and I are very comfortable because we have results in ODI cricket and performances have been very good as well,” he further added.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:33 IST