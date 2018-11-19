India vs Australia: Virat Kohli catches up with Adam Gilchrist during training at The Gabba

The Indian players are sweating it out as they prepare to take on the Australians in a three-game T20I series starting in Brisbane from Wednesday and on Monday skipper Virat Kohli took time to have a quick chat with former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist during training at The Gabba. Having landed in the country on Friday, the Indian boys have been working hard on the training pitches to acclimatize with the conditions on offer as pace and bounce will be an area of concern for the visitors.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted photos from the training session wherein Kohli was seen speaking to Gilchrist. “Another day, another drill - Snapshots from #TeamIndia’s practice session as they build up to the big game against Australia at The Gabba 📸 😃 😎 👌”

India will kick-start their Australia tour with a three-match T20I series from November 21. It will then be followed by the first Test match which will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The tour will come to an end with a 3-match ODI series.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already spoken about how he expects his batting lineup to come good and that they need to bat as a unit and support the bowling group.

“We are focused on how the batsmen can bat well together and not just individually. Bowlers are in a good space and after a long time we have an attack which is capable of picking 20 wickets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai before the team’s departure.

India have never won a Test series Down Under but fancy their chances against an Australian team yet to recover from a ball-tampering scandal that led to bans for former captain Steve Smith, opener David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

“This is one place we want to leave our mark on and do well as a unit,” Rohit told reporters in Brisbane where the three-match Twenty20 series kicks off on Wednesday.

“The last time we came here there were a few close games. We want to make it count this time around. There is real good feeling in the group across all three formats. The motive of the team is to try and seize all the moments and try and win.

“When you do well in places like Australia you feel good as a team. Thinking about the World Cup ahead it can only give you confidence winning in places like Australia.”

