India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co eye historic milestone ahead of Boxing Day Test

The Indian cricket team is on the verge of a brilliant milestone when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test encounter in Melbourne on Wednesday.

India are just one victory away from completing 150 Test wins - a feat achieved only by Australia (384), England (364), West Indies (171) and South Africa (161).

READ: India’s predicted XI for Boxing Day Test; expect more spin & new opening pair

However, considering the record of both the teams at this venue, it will be a tough task for Virat Kohli & Co. The last time India won a Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was way back in 1981 and since then, they have lost five and drawn twice (1985 & 2014).

On the other hand, Australia last lost a Test in 2010 against England. Since that heavy defeat, the hosts have won five encounters and drawn twice.

READ: Fans get up close and personal with Virat Kohli and boys - Watch

India are currently tied 1-1 with Australia after their 146-run defeat in the second Test, where Virat Kohli and his men were dismissed for 140 in the second innings.

It will also be an important Test encounter for Australia as they have currently won 999 matches across formats in cricket and if they win this Test, it will be their 1000th victory in international cricket.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 16:59 IST