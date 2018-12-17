India vs Australia: Virat Kohli does the unthinkable, uses tea break to fine tune batting skills

Virat Kohli is well known for his commitment to the sport and it is quite a well-known fact that there are very few cricketers who work as hard as the Indian cricket team skipper.

Kohli has been India’s top performer for quite some time and on Day 4 of the second Test match against Australia in Perth, the right-hander was at it again as he spent the twenty minutes of the tea break to hit the nets in order to fine tune his batting ahead of the run chase.

Chasing 287 to win the match, India lost the wickets of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara early. With Kohli and Murali Vijay out in the middle, a lot rests on the shoulders of the India skipper and commentator Aakash Chopra tweeted that Kohli was practising during the break.

“Kohli spent 20 mins of the tea-break in the nets...having a hit. #AusvInd #7cricket @7Cricket @1116sen,” Chopra posted on the social networking site.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami returned a career-best 6-56 to dismiss Australia for 243 in the second innings.

Resuming on 190-4 after lunch, Australia lost 4-6 off 23 balls with Shami taking 3-5 in eight balls.

It was an outstandiung effort by Shami in his 38th test after going wicketless in Australia’s 326 all out in the first innings. It was only the fourth time he has taken five wickets in an innings.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:03 IST