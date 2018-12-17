India vs Australia: Umpires step in to stop warring Virat Kohli and Tim Paine - Watch

All talks of keeping calm took a backseat on Monday when the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena had to make India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia skipper Tim Paine understand the importance of playing the game rather than getting into verbal duels on the fourth morning of the second Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The conversation started with Paine telling Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.” Umpire Gaffaney interrupted and said: “That’s enough.” But Paine wasn’t done as he said: “We are allowed to talk.” Gaffaney said: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.” But Paine added one last salvo and said: “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a smile.

This was during the 71st over of the second innings when Jasprit Bumrah was bowling for India. But that wasn’t the end of it as a couple of balls later, Kohli and Paine almost ended up chest bumping each other as the Australia skipper looked to complete a run.

Tensions flared-up towards the end of the third day with Kohli and Paine exchanging verbal volleys as the second Test between India and Australia headed for a nail-biting finish.

The hosts finished 175 runs ahead on day three, after Kohli’s 25th Test hundred got India to 283 runs. The Indian skipper was out caught at second slip, and while the catch was referred to the third umpire, it wasn’t overturned on account of soft signal.

It led to quite a talkative Kohli on the field during Australia’s second innings, which carried on until stumps, with both captains exchanging words.

“If he messes it up, it’s 2-0,”Kohli said, which was picked up by the microphone after he and his teammates made a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine in the final over of the day.

The Australian captain did not hold himself back and replied “You’ve got to bat first, big head”.

The hosts star-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the incident.

“I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that’s all. I’ve played enough cricket against Virat to know what he’s like, and I’m not worried about what he’s doing or what India’s doing,” said Lyon.

“Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I’m not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I’m just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well,” he said.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 12:28 IST