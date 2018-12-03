India vs Australia: Virat Kohli eight runs away from major milestone in Tests

When it comes to Test matches on Australian soil, Virat Kohli’s record has been quite impressive. With 992 runs from 8 matches, the India skipper has been a consistent performer for his side in Australia and with the first Test between the two teams beginning on December 6, Kohli has a chance to add another feather to his illustrious cap.

The India skipper is just eight runs away from completing 1000 Test runs in Australia - a feat only achieved by three Indian cricketers namely Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli is also 13 runs away from completing 2,000 Test runs in away matches as skipper. No other Indian captain has achieved this feat and this will be a huge achievement for the flamboyant right-hander.

Kohli, who turned 30 last month, is the world’s top-ranked batsman in both tests and one-day internationals, with over 1,000 runs in both formats in the calendar year.

He was the top scorer between both sides in South Africa with a hundred and a half century in a 2-1 series defeat, while in England he fared even better with two centuries and three fifties but still the tourists were beaten, 4-1.

The last time India toured Australia in 2014-15 Kohli scored four centuries in as many tests and notched 692 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 86.25. India ended up losing 2-0.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 17:06 IST