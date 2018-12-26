India vs Australia: Kohli should retire if he doesn’t score a ton at the MCG, jokes Johnson

Former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson pulled a fast on Virat Kohli and joked that the India skipper should hang up his boots if he doesn’t cross the three-figure mark in the third match of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

The Boxing Day Test has been setup perfectly as India won the first match in Adelaide, followed by the hosts clinching a comprehensive win in Perth. The four-match series in currently locked at 1-1.

It all started with Johnson taking a dig at the MCG pitch by insinuating that it seem as flat as a road and the batsmen are going to make merry on the wicket.

One social media user called Johnson out and said that he was making excuses beforehand, knowing Kohli will go onto score a ton at the historic MCG.

So you're giving excuses as you came to know that virat will score 100+ 😂😂😂😂 — vishnu vardhan reddy (@reddyvishnu66) December 26, 2018

But Johnson replied at his witty best and wrote: “No excuses, I’m not playing. If he doesn’t score 100 plus on this, he should retire.”

No excuses, I’m not playing. If he doesn’t score 💯 plus on this, he should retire 😁 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 26, 2018

At stumps on Day 1 of the MCG Test, India posted 215/2 in 89 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara (68*) and Virat Kohli (47*) were at the crease for the visitors after debutant Mayank Agarwal slammed a majestic 76 in his first innings in international cricket.

Earlier, after the completion of the second Test in Perth, Johnson had termed the attitude of Indian captain ‘disrespectful and silly’. Johnson was referring to the moment after the second Test match when the two captains, Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were shaking hands. The fast-bowler did not like the body language of the Indian skipper.

“Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain’s hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful,” Johnson wrote in a column for Fox Sports.

