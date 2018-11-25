India vs Australia: Virat Kohli to be the difference between the two teams in Test series - Michael Vaughan

It was a masterclass from Virat Kohli once again as the India skipper’s unbeaten 61 off 41 balls paved the way for the visitors to beat Australia by six wickets in the third T20 International and level the series 1-1 on Sunday.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was mesmerised by Kohli’s performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground and he believes the right-hander will be the difference between the two sides in the upcoming Test series.

“You get the feeling, Virat Kohli is going to be the difference between the two teams over the next few weeks,” he tweeted.

You get the feeling @imVkohli is going to be the difference between the 2 teams over the new few weeks ..... #AusvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2018

India will face Australia in a four-match Test series with the first match starting on December 6. Following the Test series, there will also be a three-match One-Day International series which will conclude on January 18, 2019.

Virat Kohli , who hit the winning runs, came in the sixth over when India were 67/1 and made sure his team crossed the line well in time to deny the hosts a series win.

READ: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli creates history in Sydney T20I

Kohli’s knock was laced with four boundaries and a couple of sixes. The Indian skipper was involved in a crucial 60-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik, who provided valuable support with his unbeaten 18-ball 22 runs.

After the match, Kohli said, “Things become pretty easy when those two (Shikhar and Rohit) guys do the job for us. We thought the wicket slowed down with the old ball. That’s how T20 cricket goes. You lose momentum, you gain it. DK did really well at the end. Maxi and Zampa both bowled well, especially Maxi who has a gut feel of the batsmen. Overall, skill wise, we were better on the day than Australia.”

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 21:19 IST