India vs Australia: Virat Kohli was ‘silly, disrespectful’ and he keeps getting away with it - Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, who is quite active on social media and also as an expert on various Australian channels, has termed the attitude of Indian captain ‘disrespectful and silly’.

Johnson was referring to the moment after the second Test match when the two captains, Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were shaking hands. the fast-bowler did not like the body language of the Indian skipper.

“Virat Kohli could not do that with Tim Paine, shaking the Australian captain’s hand but barely making eye contact with him. To me, that is disrespectful,” Johnson wrote in a column for Fox Sports.

Well done Tim Paine, showing your class again 👏🏼 You have led from the front in all aspects 👍🏼 https://t.co/cKjwzRMTDt — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 18, 2018

“Kohli gets away with more than most cricketers simply because he is Virat Kohli and he gets placed on a pedestal but this Test left the Indian captain looking silly,” he added.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli defends playing four pacers in Perth Test

During the second match at Perth, both the captains were involved in a number of skirmishes and this even forced the umpires to step in to control the frayed tempers.

Few sections of the Australian media even reported that Kohli tried to demean Paine by referring to him as just “a stand-in captain”. However, the BCCI rubbished any such happenings on the field.

However, both skippers played down the incident after the match and said that as long as the banter was not personal, it really did not matter.

“As long as there is no swearing the line doesn’t get crossed,” Kohli said. “And no personal attacks.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:56 IST