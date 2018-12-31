India vs Australia: Virat Kohli wishes fans ‘Happy New Year’ from Sydney

The Indian cricket team is currently leading 2-1 in the four-match Test series against Australia and skipper Virat Kohli seems to be enjoying himself in Sydney ahead of the fourth Test as he wished his fans a ‘Happy New Year’.

Kohli was one of the first among the Indian cricketers to wish his fans and along with the New Year’s greetings, he also posted two of himself along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

“Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤,” he posted on Twitter.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a comprehensive 137-run win in the third Test at the MCG on Sunday, taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Virat Kohli and South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada as both maintained their respective pole positions in the year-end ICC Test Player Rankings. Kohli dropped three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test against Australia in Melbourne, but still enjoys a 34-point lead over nearest rival Kane Williamson of New Zealand.

The right-hand batsman, who attained a career-high 937 points during the year, which is the highest ever by an India batsman, scored 1322 runs in all. He is now holding the top position for 135 days.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 19:42 IST