IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘We don't like to be challenged on our home soil’: Hogg says former India captain ‘instigated rivalry’ with Australia
File image of Brad Hogg(Getty)
File image of Brad Hogg(Getty)
cricket

‘We don't like to be challenged on our home soil’: Hogg says former India captain ‘instigated rivalry’ with Australia

  • Brad Hogg has named a former India captain whom he believes was responsible for igniting the element of fierce rivalry between India and Australia.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:01 AM IST

The rivalry between India and Australia has been brewing since the early 2000s. The Aussies were known for their aggressive brand of cricket and dominated the sport for more than a decade. On the other hand, the Indians were soft-spoken cricketers who tried to focus on the game. But things changed a little when Sourav Ganguly was made the captain of the Indian cricket team. India transformed under Ganguly and started giving back to the Aussies during matches.

Under Ganguly’s leadership, India managed to draw the Test series against Australia in 2003/04. India have continued to march on in recent years as for the first time the subcontinent giants won a Test series Down Under. During the ongoing Test series as well, India have managed to hold fort in Australia despite facing a number of injuries. India, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, managed to win the Melbourne Test while drawing the match in Sydney despite players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav missing through injuries.

Former Australia skipper Brad Hogg has credited Ganguly for being the one who instigated the rivalry with Australia.

"Sourav Ganguly was the one who instigated the rivalry. When Australia travelled to India, we always wanted to show our intent, we had our chest puffed out, yes, we were a bit verbal but Sourav Ganguly was probably one of the first captains from India to stay adapted to it and put us on the back foot. He tested Steve Waugh when he walked out little late for the coin toss, I don't think he was wearing his blazer at that particular time,” Hogg told in an exclusive interview with Sports Today.

In 2003/04, India won a Test match on Australia soil after 22 years, whereas in 2007/08, they narrowly lost the Test series 1-2. Barring the 2011/12 and 2014/15 tour, where India were outplayed 0-4 and 0-2, the team has improved, especially in Tests. They created history by beating Australia 2-1 for the first time in 71 years – in 2018/19 – and are currently in the middle of another remarkable series.

"That shows a little bit of banter and a little bit of courage and I think India has come to the fore and challenged Australia on their home soil and we don't like to be challenged on our home soil. When we are put under pressure we are vulnerable and we can react differently,” Hogg added.

“It just showed and proved on the 5th day of the Test match that when u take you mind off the job and you start talking to a opposition batsman, mentioning about seeing at the next game at Gabba, it means we have lost focus and that's what I love about Test cricket and India at the moment are beating us on our own game."

India will look to put on another display of excellence when they take on Australia in the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane. The series is currently tied 1-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia 2020 india vs australia brad hogg sourav ganguly sourav ganguly on captaincy
app
Close
e-paper
Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane.(AFP)
Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane.(AFP)
cricket

It looks very tough for India with more than half team injured: Madan Lal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
India vs Australia: Madan Lal said that situation is a tough one for India ahead of the 4th Test with more than half of the team injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Hanuma Vihari(PTI)
File image of Hanuma Vihari(PTI)
cricket

Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh.(Getty Images/HT Collage)
File image of Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh.(Getty Images/HT Collage)
cricket

Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:21 PM IST
India vs Australia: As the debate over Smith's actions continue, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan and former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh engaged in a Twitter banter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Australian batsman Steve Smith(AP)
File photo of Australian batsman Steve Smith(AP)
cricket

Former Aussie cricketer concerned over ‘angry’ Smith's 'disturbing' behaviour

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Shane Lee termed Steve Smith’s behaviour “disturbing” and added that he is “seeing the same signs” in the batsman as he did prior to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Josh Hazlewood in action.(AFP)
Australia's Josh Hazlewood in action.(AFP)
cricket

'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane,' says Josh Hazlewood

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking to news agency AAP, Hazlewood said that Australia love playing at Gabba because of their record at the venue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Steven Smith carries the helmets on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 10, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
Australia's Steven Smith carries the helmets on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 10, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
cricket

'Plain childish': Lloyd slams Smith for scuffing Pant's guard marks at SCG

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:39 PM IST
India vs Australia: In a column written for The Daily Mail, former England allrounder David Lloyd wrote that Smith's actions were "childish".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts after an appeal for LBW against India's Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon reacts after an appeal for LBW against India's Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)
cricket

Lyon says ‘no advantage’ to Australia against injury-stricken India in Brisbane

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon feels that the hosts won’t have any advantage while playing against an injury-ravaged Indian side
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sourav Ganguly scored a magnificent 144 against Australia in Brisbane 2003.(Getty Images)
Sourav Ganguly scored a magnificent 144 against Australia in Brisbane 2003.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘Ganguly went to Australia fully-prepared for the bouncing ball’: David Lloyd on Dada’s impact on Indian team

By hindustantimes.com | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2020 11:56 PM IST
India learned how to combat the pace and bounce of foreign surfaces and that Lloyd reckons is one of Ganguly’s biggest contributions to the Indian cricket team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Steve Waugh(Getty)
File image of Steve Waugh(Getty)
cricket

He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin defends a ball as Tim Paine looks on(Getty)
R Ashwin defends a ball as Tim Paine looks on(Getty)
cricket

'He's a very quick-witted individual': Hussey on Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Michael Hussey came up with his take on the exchange, explaining that although he wasn't a fan of Paine starting the sledge, it did not cross a line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Langer (L) with Steve Smith(Getty)
Justin Langer (L) with Steve Smith(Getty)
cricket

Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday(HT Photo)
cricket

‘Had Pant batted a bit longer, India could have won the match’, says Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Impressed with Rishabh Pant's batting show, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said that the youngster played a major role in keeping India alive in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis gives press conference at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. After going seven months without seeing his family while living in a bio-secure bubble and traveling the world as Pakistan's bowling coach, Younis is finally getting to spend some time at home. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis gives press conference at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. After going seven months without seeing his family while living in a bio-secure bubble and traveling the world as Pakistan's bowling coach, Younis is finally getting to spend some time at home. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)(AP)
cricket

After 7 months away from his family, Waqar is finally home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The 49-year-old Waqar has been kept busy, touring England before his team went on to host Zimbabwe and then visited New Zealand for another series of matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
cricket

India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:40 AM IST
  • India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP