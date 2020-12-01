India vs Australia: ‘We have got a few options’, Finch names three players who can replace Warner in 3rd ODI

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:23 IST

The Australian think tank would be burdened with the task of finding an opening batsman after David Warner ruled out of the remaining limited-overs rubber against India. The left-hand batsman suffered a groin injury during the second ODI in Sydney after which he was taken to the hospital for scans.

Ahead of the third and the final ODI, Australia look for a player in the squad who could fit in Warner’s shoes and deliver promisingly. Captain Aaron Finch asserted that they have a number of options to cover the sizeable loss.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘It might be the key to get him out’: Harbhajan explains how Chahal can plan Steve Smith’s wicket

Finch admitted that any side will become weaker in Warner’s absence. However, he cited wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, and Matthew Wade as the possible options the hosts can try for opening the innings along with the skipper.

“We have not picked a team yet, but we have got a few options. Whether we go Wadey in the side or Marnus comes up and opens the batting, Alex Carey has done a lot of it in the past,” Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

“But the middle-order has been functioning really well over the last little while. That is the beauty of being two-nil up in the series, you can look to experiment if you want to do that or you can look to play the safe option,” he added.

Highlighting Warner’s importance in the line-up, Finch stated that the former is an all-time great when it comes to limited-overs cricket.

“He is an all-time great in one-day and T20 cricket, I do not think there are many better players to have played the game. So, any team he is not a part of is going to be slightly weaker but we have got guys that can step and really contribute heavily in that role,” said Finch.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner’s injury is opportunity for others to claim opening slot in Tests, says Justin Langer

Following Warner’s exit, batsman D’Arcy Short has named as the replacement in the T20I squad. Short has been brought into the squad as a like for like left-hand power opener for Warner.

Also, spearhead Pat Cummins will miss the rest of the limited-overs fixtures against India to have some rest until the opening long-from game at Adelaide Oval from December 17.