India vs Australia: 'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's tactics as captain

Australia spin bowling legend Shane Warne on Monday questioned some of the tactics displayed by Australia during the on-going series against India. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the ongoing Test in Brisbane saw India newbies Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitching a 123-run stand to help their team to a good first innings total.

Speaking ahead of the play on Day 4 of the Test, Warne said that Paine has not done a few things he should have done as a captain.

“I think India has been the best team in this series, but I think Australia has had so many opportunities to win this series, they just haven’t taken them,” Warne was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I think at times their tactics haven’t been good enough, and I suppose that’s got to come down to Tim Paine as captain," he added.

“Why hasn’t he done certain things? He hasn’t had the best time behind the stumps," he further said.

Warne also blamed the bowlers for allowing India to fight back throughout the series.

“But it’s also the bowlers, it’s not just the captain. The bowlers are allowed to say what fields they want, what tactics they want.

“I’ve been surprised at Australia’s tactics, particularly yesterday and in Sydney at times," Warne signed off.





