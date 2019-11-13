India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:48 IST

After thumping South Africa in the three-Test series, India will aim to maintain their supremacy in ongoing World Test Championship and extend their lead when they take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Thursday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

India have won each of their first five Tests in the World Test Championship so far and have played according to their No 1 ranking in the red-ball cricket. They sit pretty at the top of the points table with 240 points.

The two Tests against the ninth-ranked Bangladesh team will provide yet another opportunity for the new opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to establish themselves further. The duo aggregated 829 runs between them in three Tests against the Proteas last month.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test taking place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will take place at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match begins from 9:30 am IST on Thursday (November 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/