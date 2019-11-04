India vs Bangladesh: After Delhi pollution, cyclone Maha could disrupt 2nd T20I

cricket

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi was on the verge of being cancelled due to extreme pollution levels in the city leading to visibility issues. But despite the health emergency in the capital, the match was given a go ahead by the officials. Now, the 2nd T20I between the two teams which is set to be played on Thursday (November 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot could be disrupted due to prediction of severe cyclonic storm Maha in the city.

As per the weather forecast, the cyclone could heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the coming days.

“Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centred at 580 kilometres southwest of Diu and 550 kms southwest of Veraval. It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour,” regional IMD director Jayanta Sarkar told PTI.

“The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards Gujarat coast on Monday,” he added.

With the storm predicted on the day of the 2nd T20I, the match could be abandoned. Commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to speak about the predicted cycline. “And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 06/07 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn’t dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year,” he wrote.

More than 25,000 crazy cricket fans paid little heed to public health emergency, thronging the Feroz Shah Kotla in large numbers to watch India play a T20 game against Bangladesh, braving the toxic air pollution in national capital. Alarmed by the dipping air quality, the state government had ordered shutting down of schools till November 5 but students were present in large numbers to watch their cricketing heroes in action. There were a few wearing anti-pollution masks but the number was insignificant compared to the ones who didn’t feel it necessary to use them.