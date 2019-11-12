India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Rahul Dravid helped him prepare for pink ball Test

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Indian cricket team vice captain Ajinkya Rahane was one of the few players who practised with the pink ball at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Speaking about the difference he felt while facing the new ball, Rahane said that the pink ball did move around a lot more as compared to the red ball. Also, he informed that the batsmen needed to be more careful and play the ball as late as possible to counter the movement.

READ: Pujara, Rahane speak about challenges for batsmen in Day-Night Tests

“Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body,” Rahane said at the presser ahead of the first Test match in Indore.

During the time in NCA, Rahul Dravid chipped in with his suggestions and Rahane said that this helped all the batsmen who were looking to hone their defensive techniques.

“At the NCA, we had two practice sessions with the pink ball. One during the day, and the other during the night. For me, it was exciting as playing with a pink ball is different altogether. Our goal was to see how the ball behaves. We had a word with Rahul Dravid as well, but right now the focus is on the Indore Test,” Rahane said.

READ: Mustafizur Rahman vs Mushfiqur Rahim: The battle sets the tone

“We had a very good practice session in Bangalore with the pink ball, but right now the focus is on the red ball,” he further added.

“Right now, as a team were are more focused on this match, we are looking at this challenge and once this gets over, we will shift our focus to the pink ball, “ India’s vice-captain added.