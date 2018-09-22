India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018: Team India Report Card - How Rohit Sharma & Co fared against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma led from the front while Ravindra Jadeja claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four encounter in Dubai on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/29) broke the backbone of the Bangladesh batting line-up with his variations and along with the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, he was able to restrict the opposition to just 173 in 49.1 overs. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah both finished the match with three wickets each and they were instrumental in keeping Bangladesh in check after Jadeja’s heroics.

Chasing a modest total of 174, India never looked in trouble and skipper Rohit Sharma scored 83 off 104 balls to guide them to victory. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan (40) and MS Dhoni (33) as India continued their winning run in the tournament ahead of Sunday’s match against Pakistan.

Hindustan Times takes a look at the performance of the Indian players against Bangladesh –

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

It was a good outing for Shikhar Dhawan as he provided India with the perfect start to the run chase. The left-hander looked at ease against the Bangladesh bowlers and along with skipper Rohit Sharma, he added 61 runs for the first wicket before he was dismissed for 40. Dhawan also impressed in the field as the 32-year old became the seventh Indian cricketer to take four catches in an ODI encounter.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of India’s innings

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

The stand-in skipper led the team by example as he scored a well-paced 83 to guide his team to victory. Although they were chasing a target of 174, Rohit did not let the bowlers gain any sort of advantage and his partnerships with MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan paved the way for the victory. He was also quite impressive as captain as he allowed his bowlers to attack after the initial breakthroughs and his field placement was a clear indication of his positive mindset after winning both of his previous matches.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Ambati Rayudu had a great chance to get few runs in a low pressure situation but he ended up gifting his wicket to Rubel Hossain. The 32-year old has struggled to perform in his tournament till now and although he pulled off a couple of good saves, his contribution in this match was quite negligible.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

MS Dhoni was promoted up the order and the veteran wicket keeper-batsman played the perfect second fiddle to Rohit Sharma as India cruised to victory. Dhoni’s 33 off 37 balls had just three boundaries but he provided perfect support to Rohit as he was slamming the Bangladesh bowlers on the other end. While keeping the wickets, it was a usual day in office by him but the former skipper did leave his mark on the game as he orchestrated the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan by making good use of his experience.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: N/A

Although Kedar Jadhav was the star performer against Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma did not opt for the part-time spinner and as a result, he did not have much to do in the match. However, he did have a big contribution early on as he took the catch in the 18th over to dismiss Bangladesh opener Liton Das. He ran forward swiftly from his position at deep backward square leg and completed a good low catch.

Ravindra Jadeja – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Ravindra Jadeja was included in the team in place of the injured Hardik Pandya and the all-rounder justified his selection with a brilliant display with the ball. He wrecked havoc on the Bangladesh batting line-up with his variations and was responsible for bowling them out cheaply. Jadeja came into the attack with the opposition reeling from early blows and he ended up taking the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (17), Mushfiqur Rahim (21), Mohammad Mithun (9) and Mosaddek Hossain (12).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was once again a top performer for India as he returned with figures of 3/32. He drew first blood for India with the wicket of Liton Das and then, came back in the later overs to claim two crucial wickets. He dismissed Mahmudullah for 25 in the 33rd over and with India struggling to finish off the tail, he once again provided the major breakthrough by dismissing Mashrafe Mortaza for 22.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

It was an unfortunate day for the youngster as he was unable to claim a wicket despite bowling well. His figure of 0/34 in 10 overs, however, is a clear indication of his dominance against Bangladesh batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

The top-ranked ODI bowler lived up to his reputation as he finished the match with figures of 3/37. He, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, struck early to get rid of the openers and Bangladesh were unable to recover from that position. He took the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto in the five over of the match and during the death overs, he dismissed Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to end the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Like Kuldeep Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also quite unlucky as he finished the match with no wickets. He conceded just 40 runs in his 10 overs and in the field, he helped fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja in dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 21 as he pulled off a good catch at short third man.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 08:15 IST