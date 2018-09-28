India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup final: Statistical preview of the encounter at Dubai

Rohit Sharma led Indian team enter the finals of the ongoing Asia Cup as overwhelming favourites, but after their convincing win against Pakistan, Bangladesh will not be an easy prospect.

Shikhar Dhawan has already made it clear that his side is not taking Mahsrafe’s team lightly, and this could well turn out to be an epic contest in the taxing heat of Dubai.

Mashrafe has also asked his team to pull up their socks and be at their absolute best against India on Friday.

Numbers reveal the dominance of India and numbers also give India more than just an edge, but seldom have numbers come in the way of an inspired performance.

We take a look at the possible numbers ahead of the finals.

• 4: wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to complete 100 ODI wickets. He would be the 12th Indian pacer to reach

this landmark.

• 7: If India wins the Asia cup title this will be their 7th title, which is the most by any team

• 87: MS Dhoni requires 87 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India.

o He has already reached 10,000 runs in ODIs but not 174 runs came for Asia XI as well.

o Dhoni will become 4th Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav

Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

• 223: Average 1st innings total at Abu Dhabi extrapolated over last 10 innings discarding rain

affected matches and no results.

• 60%: win rate of team batting second in the last 10 Matches at this venue.

• 355/5: Highest team total at Dubai by England vs Pakistan in 2015.

• 116: Lowest team total by Hong Kong vs Pakistan in 2018.

• 137 runs: Biggest margin-victory by Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in 2018

• 209: Lowest total successfully defended by Pakistan vs South Africa in 2013

• 130: Highest individual score by Kevin Pietersen (ENG) vs Pakistan in 2012

• 6/38: Best bowling figures by Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia in 2009

• 210: Biggest partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (IND) for 1st wicket vs Pakistan

in 2018.

• 1: India need just 1 victory to complete 700 wins in all formats of cricket

• 0: wins for Bangladesh vs India. Apart from Dhaka, India have never lost against Bangladesh in Asia

• 1 – Number of wickets Mortaza needs to complete 250 wickets in ODIs for Bangladesh

• 33- Soumya Sarkar needs 33 runs to cross the 1000 run mark in ODIs

• 1 – Number of times India lost against Bangladesh in Asia Cup in 13 matches

• 2 - Number of times the two teams will be playing in Asia cup final

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 09:39 IST