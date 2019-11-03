India vs Bangladesh: Chahal TV makes a comeback with Mumbai lads Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:14 IST

Fans of Indian cricket have been missing Chahal TV for a while. The popular segment on BCCI.tv has been a hit with the fans as Yuzvendra Chahal gets into a conversation with a fellow Indian cricketer. With Yuzvendra coming back into the team, Chahal TV also made a comeback on the internet. This time he had Mumbai players Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube with him on the segment.

Ahead of the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, it is expected that big-hitting allrounder Shivam Dube may make his debut for India. Chahal asked Dube on his thoughts regarding his expected foray into international cricket.

READ | Rohit Sharma set to break MS Dhoni’s massive T20I record

“I just want to continue performing well. I am playing for the country now so it is a very proud moment. There will be more eyes on me and so I need to work hard and continue the good work,” he said.

Dube came into the limelight after he hit five consecutive sixes for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. That innings made him hot property at the IPL auctions last year where he was fetched for Rs 5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coming to the topic

Chahal asked Shreyas (captain of Mumbai Ranji team) on what was told to the all-rounder that prompted him to smash the ball around the park.

“We told him before the day started that today your price will increase in the auction only if you hit six sixes in an over. So then he ended up scoring a hundred and hit five consecutive sixes in that innings. Tabi jaake usko paanch khokha mila (Only then did he end up getting Rs 5 crore),” said Shreyas which prompted laughs from Dube.

Chahal was also quick to land a punch on the matter as he said, “So if you had hit six sixes in six balls you would have got six crore?”

READ | Gautam Gambhir has his say on Shakib Al Hasan’s absence

Chahal has missed several games in the recent months after the 2019 World Cup. India have been trying out some young spinners like Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar before the World T20 and Chahal has missed out on a place in squad. But Chahal will now have a chance to redeem his place in the side against Bangladesh. Chahal could join an elite list of cricketers with a match-winning performance in Delhi.

Chahal needs only 4 scalps to complete 50 T20I wickets and become the third Indian after Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to achieve the feat. Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20I with 52 while Bumrah is only a single wicket behind him.