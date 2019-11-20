India vs Bangladesh: Daniel Vettori identifies ‘specific’ challenge, speaks about atmosphere at Eden Gardens

cricket

Ahead of the second India-Bangladesh Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Daniel Vettori, who is Bangladesh’s spin consultant, has said that the biggest challenge will be to counter the threat of the pink ball under lights. “The pink ball plays relatively normal at this time of the day. The challenge will be how much of the Test match is under lights. The sun sets quite early here. That will be the time we will see the pink ball come into play. My experiences are only from watching on TV. So the twilight hours, dusk seems to do a little bit more. So I think that’s going to be the exciting period of the Test match,” Vettori said after Bangladesh’s first practice session at the Eden Gardens.

The former Kiwi captain also said that the four fast-bowlers in the squad were very excited after bowling with the pink ball and that the whole side was very excited to play in front of a packed house. “The four fast bowlers are excited. That’s a nice thing. Bangladesh fast bowlers don’t get to be excited too often. I think there is coming to grips with the ball. The SG pink ball is slightly different. Most guys’ limited experience has been around the Kookaburra one. But I think there is excitement around it. Big crowd and lot of interest. So for us as a team, real joy to be here,” he further added.

Influence of the spinners

Vettori also believes that the spinners would come into play, especially in the first two sessions each day.

“The spinners haven’t come into play that much if I recall correctly (from seeing previous pink ball Tests). It has been the seamers. But I still think the spin bowlers play a big part in the nature of the game. So the first two sessions, spinners could really be important. In majority of Test matches, spinners are required at some time of the game. They all enjoy the SG ball for a start. So it has been enjoyable to bowl with for spinners so far,” Vettori said.

Atmosphere

If the initial reports are anything to go by, the match is expected to be a well-attended affair and according to Vettori, this is really exciting for Test cricket.

“It is a big part of test cricket. The fact that there will be so much people here, you have to acknowledge how important that is. And I think the way people manage their time is trickier, so if you can extend the test match until night time, you can bring more and more people into it. My experiences have only been on TV and I enjoyed watching it. It has a big part in the future, but it will be balanced out with day Tests as well.”

“It could almost have a T20 or a one day atmosphere. There will be a big crowd and Indian players are so recognised wherever they go. So Kohli walking out to bat will feel like a T20. Rohit...and if those guys get going there will be an atmosphere that probably no player has played in Test match conditions. So that bring another element to it.”