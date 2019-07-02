India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh identifies India’s No. 4 batsman for the future

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh was all praise for Rishabh Pant after the youngster’s knocks against England and Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Yuvraj identified Pant as India’s No. 4 batsman for the future and said that the young wicket-keeper batsman needs to be groomed properly for the spot. Pant was added in the World Cup squad after opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out due to injury and he has performed quite well in the middle order. He scored 32 against England and then followed it up with a 41-ball-48 against Bangladesh.

“I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777,” Yuvraj tweeted during the World Cup encounter between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma smashed his fourth century at this year’s World Cup as the top order powered them to 314 for nine against Bangladesh in their group match at Edgbaston.

Dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal, Rohit (104) and KL Rahul (77) forged a 180-run stand, the highest opening partnership at this year’s tournament, to give India a strong foundation.

Rohit tied Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four hundreds in a single World Cup and also overtook Australian David Warner as the leading scorer at this tournament.

Pant made 48 but the Bangladesh bowlers, led by Mustafizur Rahman (5-59), stemmed the boundary flow at the end as India fell short of the 350-mark which had looked within their reach at one stage.

India will qualify for the semi-finals with a victory over Bangladesh who must win to stay alive in the race.

