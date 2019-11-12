India vs Bangladesh: Indore chief curator reveals nature of pitch ahead of first Test

cricket

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:12 IST

The focus now shifts to Test cricket and well, as is always the case, the pitch will be the cynosure of all eyes. The Indian Team, in the recent matches, seems to have shunted out the pitch as their bowling attack have all the bases covered. After the triumph against South Africa, coach Ravi Shastri said that the ambition of the side was to take the pitch out of the equation as they believe in their own abilities.

Also Read: Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story

Ahead of the first Test match at Indore, the pitch is once again back under the scanner. As per head curator, MPCA, Samandar Singh Chouhan, it will be a sporting surface which will have assistance for everyone.

“Good wicket, sporting wicket, assistance for everyone, as per the format the pitch will be good for all five days,” Chouhan told Hindustan Times.

Indore had witnessed cloud cover over the last few days and this has a bearing on the preparation of the surface. As per Chouhan, they were forced to keep the surface covered and watered the surface a lot less.

“Weather was a problem in the past few days, but we were prepared as such. The forecast is clear,” Chouhan added.

Also Read: IPL lesson can help Rishabh Pant regain touch - Pravin Amre

The head curator clarified that have not received any specific guidelines from the Indian team for the preparation of any kind of surface.

“Do not receive any specific guidelines from the Indian side, have been working for 35-40 years now, we know what will are the strengths of the side and hence, accordingly prepare the surface,” he said.

After the conclusion of the first Test, Team India will take on Bangladesh in their historic Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.