e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: ‘It seems to be the option’ - Virat Kohli hints at three-pronged pace attack for Indore Test

Ind vs Ban: Skipper Virat Kohli had all the reasons to be gushing over his seamers - they looked to be in great shape and rhythm on Tuesday and were on song right through the nets session.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:33 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Indore
File image of Ishant Sharma celebrating the fall of a wicket with Virat Kohli.
File image of Ishant Sharma celebrating the fall of a wicket with Virat Kohli.(AP)
         

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. In the previous series against South Africa, it was the Indian fast bowlers who were the wreckers in chief and this prompted captain Virat Kohli to hail them as the best attack in the world. Ravi Shastri too thundered at their match-winning abilities when he said that the bowling attack has all the bases covered and that it takes the pitch out of the equation.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for Indore Test - Veteran pacer likely to return

The skipper had all the reasons to be gushing over his seamers - they looked to be in great shape and rhythm on Tuesday and were on song right through the nets session.

“Well if you ask me, we are right at the top. These guys deserve it. As a captain when I started off, I really wanted our fast bowlers to dominate world cricket. Batting and spin was never an issue. After Zak and all the stalwarts went away, we were thinking how we can get the firepower to pick 20 wickets and just seeing the way they bowl, it is the belief that stands out for me,” Kohli said ahead of the first Test match.  

“Any kind of pitch any kind of opposition, they seem to get more out of the pitch as compared to the opposition. It is the belief which keeps them going. They are still not done yet, getting more and hungry and they love bowling together, that is their biggest strength,” he further added.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reveals what bothered him during the 2014 England tour

Three seamers

Kohli also hinted that he would go in with three seamers for the first Test and said that when they rested Ishant for the Ranchi Test it was purely because of the conditions on offer.

“Looking at the pitch, it seems to be the option, because of the way Umesh has bowled, Shami obviously has been brilliant, Bumrah is not fit. Ishant, probably, has been our most consistent bowler in the last two years and the big reason for our success in Test cricket is the fact that he keeps bowling in the same areas which allows others to come in and pick up wickets. Also, he has picked up 4-5 wickets in an innings when he is in the middle of a great spell. His experience will always be very handy for the team,” the skipper informed.

Also Read: ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on five-year anniversary of his world record 264

“The communication is always very clear, we have played cricket since Under 17 days, and hence, when I go and say something to him he understands where I am coming from,” Kohli further added.

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
In first reaction on Maharashtra impasse, Amit Shah says any party with numbers can still approach Governor
In first reaction on Maharashtra impasse, Amit Shah says any party with numbers can still approach Governor
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news