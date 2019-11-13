India vs Bangladesh: ‘It seems to be the option’ - Virat Kohli hints at three-pronged pace attack for Indore Test

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:33 IST

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. In the previous series against South Africa, it was the Indian fast bowlers who were the wreckers in chief and this prompted captain Virat Kohli to hail them as the best attack in the world. Ravi Shastri too thundered at their match-winning abilities when he said that the bowling attack has all the bases covered and that it takes the pitch out of the equation.

The skipper had all the reasons to be gushing over his seamers - they looked to be in great shape and rhythm on Tuesday and were on song right through the nets session.

“Well if you ask me, we are right at the top. These guys deserve it. As a captain when I started off, I really wanted our fast bowlers to dominate world cricket. Batting and spin was never an issue. After Zak and all the stalwarts went away, we were thinking how we can get the firepower to pick 20 wickets and just seeing the way they bowl, it is the belief that stands out for me,” Kohli said ahead of the first Test match.

“Any kind of pitch any kind of opposition, they seem to get more out of the pitch as compared to the opposition. It is the belief which keeps them going. They are still not done yet, getting more and hungry and they love bowling together, that is their biggest strength,” he further added.

Three seamers

Kohli also hinted that he would go in with three seamers for the first Test and said that when they rested Ishant for the Ranchi Test it was purely because of the conditions on offer.

“Looking at the pitch, it seems to be the option, because of the way Umesh has bowled, Shami obviously has been brilliant, Bumrah is not fit. Ishant, probably, has been our most consistent bowler in the last two years and the big reason for our success in Test cricket is the fact that he keeps bowling in the same areas which allows others to come in and pick up wickets. Also, he has picked up 4-5 wickets in an innings when he is in the middle of a great spell. His experience will always be very handy for the team,” the skipper informed.

“The communication is always very clear, we have played cricket since Under 17 days, and hence, when I go and say something to him he understands where I am coming from,” Kohli further added.