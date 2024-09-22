India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: IND six wickets away from win as BAN to resume daunting chase

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: The Rohit Sharma-led home team stands just six wickets away from taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The visitors did show some resilience in the second innings to reach 158 for four at the close of Day 3 on Saturday, before bad light resulted in early Stumps, but they still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour....Read More

Bangladesh have never won chasing a score of 400 runs or more in a Test match in 20 previous instances, where only one ended in a draw. Moreover, India have never lost a Test match after setting a target of 500 runs or more, recording 22 wins in 56 such matches, while 28 ended in a draw. The odds are immensely stacked in favour of India, who also have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh in history.

Recap of Day 3

Rishabh Pant notched up an emotional sixth Test century, Shubman Gill continued his sublime form at No. 3 since turning things around in Vizag earlier this year, and the pair stitched a valiant 167-run stand for the fourth wicket, as India, overnight 81/3, took an aggressive call to declare their second innings at 287 for 4 for an overall lead of 514.

With the pitch condition conducive for batters amid no help for pace or spin, Pant and Gill made the most of it to put on a counter-attacking show, especially against the spinners. While the India No. 3 shimmied down the track to take on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the left-hander fancied his chances against Shakib Al Hasan, who has yet to find his rhythm in the match.

Pant, playing his first Test match since that horrific car accident in December 2022, eventually notched up his sixth Test century and matched MS Dhoni's Test record at his adopted home ground. Gill's struggles, on the other hand, have been more mental than physical in nature, but he, too, made it to his triple-figure score. Even until the start of this year, there were criticisms of his decision to bat at No. 3 for India, having gone without a fifty in 12 straight innings since assuming the new role. But his fate changed in the England home series when he notched up a century in Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala.

In response to the mammoth target, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam made a promising start with a 62-run stand before Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin changed the momentum with an array of tight overs post Tea. Zakir edged one to Yashasvi Jaiswal in an ambitious attempt against the pacer, as Ashwin continued the hard work, which included getting hit for boundaries more often. But he had his first wicket in a surprising fashion when he dismissed Shadman, with Gill taking a low catch at short midwicket, before he got rid of Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim, both of whom never looked at home.

Bangladesh will resume their innings at 158 for four with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and Shakib (5) unbeaten.