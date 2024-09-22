India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: IND six wickets away from win as BAN to resume daunting chase
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: The Rohit Sharma-led side stand six wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against Bangladesh
The Rohit Sharma-led home team stands just six wickets away from taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The visitors did show some resilience in the second innings to reach 158 for four at the close of Day 3 on Saturday, before bad light resulted in early Stumps, but they still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.
Bangladesh have never won chasing a score of 400 runs or more in a Test match in 20 previous instances, where only one ended in a draw. Moreover, India have never lost a Test match after setting a target of 500 runs or more, recording 22 wins in 56 such matches, while 28 ended in a draw. The odds are immensely stacked in favour of India, who also have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh in history.
Recap of Day 3
Rishabh Pant notched up an emotional sixth Test century, Shubman Gill continued his sublime form at No. 3 since turning things around in Vizag earlier this year, and the pair stitched a valiant 167-run stand for the fourth wicket, as India, overnight 81/3, took an aggressive call to declare their second innings at 287 for 4 for an overall lead of 514.
With the pitch condition conducive for batters amid no help for pace or spin, Pant and Gill made the most of it to put on a counter-attacking show, especially against the spinners. While the India No. 3 shimmied down the track to take on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the left-hander fancied his chances against Shakib Al Hasan, who has yet to find his rhythm in the match.
Pant, playing his first Test match since that horrific car accident in December 2022, eventually notched up his sixth Test century and matched MS Dhoni's Test record at his adopted home ground. Gill's struggles, on the other hand, have been more mental than physical in nature, but he, too, made it to his triple-figure score. Even until the start of this year, there were criticisms of his decision to bat at No. 3 for India, having gone without a fifty in 12 straight innings since assuming the new role. But his fate changed in the England home series when he notched up a century in Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala.
In response to the mammoth target, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam made a promising start with a 62-run stand before Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin changed the momentum with an array of tight overs post Tea. Zakir edged one to Yashasvi Jaiswal in an ambitious attempt against the pacer, as Ashwin continued the hard work, which included getting hit for boundaries more often. But he had his first wicket in a surprising fashion when he dismissed Shadman, with Gill taking a low catch at short midwicket, before he got rid of Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim, both of whom never looked at home.
Bangladesh will resume their innings at 158 for four with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and Shakib (5) unbeaten.
Rishabh Pant is playing a Test match for the first time since that life-threatening car accident in 2022, and Shubman Gill was happy for his teammate.
“I have spent a lot of time with him on and off the field and watching him score his first 50 and first 100 after his comeback gives me so much pleasure. I have seen him work so hard for it when he was coming back from the injury and I think he also must be feeling really good,” said Gill.
Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp said that the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is good in terms of batting.
"In terms of days to bat, it's still a good wicket. Today, we've seen that (Ravichandran) Ashwin obviously got a couple of balls to bounce quite significantly. But if you still miss, you can still score. So for us tomorrow, it's still a reasonable surface," he added.
Bangladesh started the chase well with a strong 62-run opening stand but some smart catching by the Indians and three wickets for home hero Ravichandran Ashwin rattled the tourists. It looks like a daunting task for Bangladesh to pull off a win from here, as they still need 357 runs to win with six wickets left.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (five) were in the middle when bad light forced early stumps with Bangladesh still needing a hefty 357 runs to win.
All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah in the first sesssion on Day 4 as he will pose a big threat to the visitors with his toe-crushing yorkers and swinging deliveries. He was the one who break the opening stand post Tea on Day 3. He also claimed a four-fer in the first innings.
Rohit Sharma and Co. are just six wickets away from a massive win here at Chepauk and the bowlers will look to wrap things early on Day 4 to get an extra day to rest. Ravichandran Ashwin has got into his groove in the final session of Day 3 with a three-fer and now he will keep an eye on a fifer.
