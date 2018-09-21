India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2018 Dubai: Upbeat India start as favourites
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Catch the Cricket Score of India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) super four match to be played in Dubai. Commentary and Scorecard are available here!
15:55 hrs IST
The Mustafizur mystery
15:47 hrs IST
Personal milestones at stake
15:40 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live score and updates: After the win against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma and team walk into the match against Bangladesh as favourites. The Indian struggled to get going against Hong Kong, but found the momentum in the all-important match against Pakistan and ticked almost all the boxes. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were not happy with the scheduling and were shunted aside by a spirited Afghanistan side. However, the slate will be clean when the captains walk out for the toss and another chapter to this new rivalry.
Follow India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score in Asia Cup 2018 here:
He has been Bangladesh’s trump card in ODI cricket. His variations have been demystified a touch, but then, his threat remains.
Read all about him here.
For all the cricket tragic, here are numbers from the game which might excite you. Rohit Sharma is closing in on a personal record.
For all the numbers, read our statistical preview.
Well, such is the taxing schedule that the super fours are already upon us. We haven’t got our breath back, but well, the teams will be out there on the field, under the scorching sun to win the contest.
Hello and welcome to Hindustan Times live coverage of the super four encounter between India and Bangladesh.