India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match online and on TV

India's Test season begins and their first task is facing a buoyant Bangladesh at home. The two-match series begins the final stretch for India in their quest to reach a third consecutive World Test Championship final. They will host New Zealand for three Tests after this before embarking on an epic five-match tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming:(AP)

The first Test against Bangladesh will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. It will be the first Test to be played at the Chepauk stadium since February 2021 and the first not involving England or Australia as the touring side since March 2008. Bangladesh are fresh off a historic series win in Pakistan but they are up against an Indian side who have rarely ever faced a serious challenge at home since 2013. India have lost just four Test matches at home in over a decade and they would be looking to extend this sensational run in this series.

This will be the first Test match involving the new coaching team led by Gautam Gambhir. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to action, making this his first international match since the 2024 T20 World Cup in which India beat South Africa and won their first ICC title in over a decade. There will also be a lot of eyes on Rishabh Pant, who will be playing his first Test match since December 2022 when a car crash put a freeze on his career that lasted more than a year. Virat Kohli will also be looking to get a good run going with the bat with there being a lot of conversations around whether he can be considered the best batter of his generation due to England's Joe Root's incredible recent numbers in Test cricket.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV and online

When will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will start on Wednesday, September 19, 2024 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.