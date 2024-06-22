India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup: Where to Watch IND vs BAN Super 8 match

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they face neighbours Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. After dominating Group A, India continued their form in Super 8 with an impressive win over Afghanistan. The underwhelming show of the star-studded batting line-up has been compensated well by the bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah won match after match for the Men in Blue this tournament. Arshdeep Singh has been the leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets thus far, while Bumrah is the one who has ignited fire in the bowling attack with his disciplined bowling and 8 scalps. India vs Bangladesh: Check T20 World Cup match live streaming details.(AFP)

Meanwhile, the senior batting duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled to get going in the powerplay this tournament, but the form of Suryakumar Yadav is a great sign for the Indian team. Bangladesh are coming into the game after a loss to Australia and are one of the easier teams in the tournament, but India won't take them lightly.

Here are the live-streaming details of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh.

When will the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday, 22 June 2024 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh?

The live broadcast of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on Disney+ Hostar.