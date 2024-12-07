India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup final: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match on TV and online

India and Bangladesh will square off in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This is a repeat of the 2023 semi-final clash of the last Youth Asia Cup which was played last year. Bangladesh had emerged victorious in the knockout match in 2023 and India would now look to avenge that defeat. India''s Samarth Nagaraj, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan with teammates. (AP Photo/Ahmed Ramzan)(AP)

India made its way to the final of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final. Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the standout performer as the 13-year-old played a quickfire knock of 67 off just 36 balls to help India chase down 175 quite easily.

On the other hand, Bangladesh stunned Pakistan in the other semi-final to make its way to the summit clash. Now it needs to be seen who prevails between India and Bangladesh in the all-important final.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Bangladesh: Al Fahad, Ashrafuzzaman Barenava, Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Farid Hasan Faysal, Iabal Hasan Emon, Maruf Maidha, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rifat Beg, Rizan Hossan, Saad Islam Razin, Samiun Basir Ratul, Shihab James, Zawad Abrar.

Here are the India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be held?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, December 8.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be held?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final begin?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be telecast?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup be streamed live?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.