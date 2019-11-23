India vs Bangladesh: Nazmul Hasan flown in as concussion sub

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:57 IST

Bangladesh have called in Nazmul Hasan Shanto as a concussion sub for the ongoing Day-Night Test against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors forced the match into third day after a dogged display from their batters following yet another top-order collapse. Bangladesh still trail by 89 runs and they have four wickets in hand.

Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were hit on the helmet on the opening day of clash by Mohammed Shami. Concussion subs Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam came in place of Liton and Nayeem respectively in the playing XI. Bangladesh were out of concussion subs and therefore, have called in Nazmul just in case a similar thing happens on the third day.

On the second day, both Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim were hit on their respective helmets but the batsmen continued to bat. Mithun perished soon after as he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav but Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 59 and he played a pivotal role in Bangladesh delaying the inevitable.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also provided an update on Mahmudullah’s injury, who sustained a hamstring injury during the second day. The visitors are hopeful that he will be able to bat on Sunday.

India will look to finish off the match early on the third day as Bangladesh still remain a distance behind India’s first innings score and have just four wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was the star of the show for the hosts as he slammed his 27th Test century and became the first Indian to score a century in pink ball Test.

Not to forget the contribution of bowlers who once again blew away the Bangladesh top-order. Ishant Sharma finished the day with four wickets while Umesh Yadav scalped two.