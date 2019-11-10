e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma tops dubious list with dismissal in 3rd T20I

IND vs BAN: Rohit has been breaking a lot of T20I records recently. He is the most-capped Indian in T20I while also being the top-scoring batsmen in the format. But Rohit broke another record in the 3rd T20I and it was something that he would have liked to avoid.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2019 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bangladesh's Shafiul Islam, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma .
Bangladesh's Shafiul Islam, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma .(AP)
         

Team India have a tough task at hand in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After winning the toss, Mahmudullah opted to bowl and invited India bat first. Bangladesh managed to make a great start to their innings as Shafiul Islam removed Rohit Sharma early for just two runs. Rohit went for a leg flick and missed the line completely. The ball crashed into the stumps after taking an inside edge off Rohit’s bat.

Rohit has been breaking a lot of T20I records recently. He is the most-capped Indian in T20I while also being the top-scoring batsmen in the format. But Rohit broke another record in the 3rd T20I and it was something that he would have liked to avoid.

READ | India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live

With his wicket against Bangladesh, Rohit became the Indian batsmen with most bowled dismissal in T20 internationals. Rohit has now been bowled 14 times and surpassed MS Dhoni who has been castled 13 times in the T20Is. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina are joint-third with 11 dismissals each while Virat Kohli is on fifth with 6.

India have also Shikhar Dhawan as Shafiul Islam took another wicket for the visitors. Dhawan was looking in good form in his innings and scored 19 runs off 16 balls before being dismissed by Shafiul. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have stabilised the Indian innings after those two early setbacks and have taken India past 90 in 11 overs. However, KL Rahul departed soon after scoring his fifty.

