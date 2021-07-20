India vs County Championship XI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs CSXI Live on TV and Online?

India vs County Championship XI practice match: Before the start of the highly-anticipated series between India and England, the Virat Kohli-led team will fae off against the County Championship XI in a practice match. The objective of the match for Kohli's team would be to get used to the pitch and weather conditions. The UK is experiencing a serious heat wave situation at this moment, so it will be interesting to see how India cricketers fare with the conditions in the practice match.

Here is all you need to know about India vs County Championship XI:

Also read: Have you been able to decipher Wasim Jaffer's cryptic tweet yet?

Where will the practice match between India vs County Championship XI take place?

The ractice match between India vs County Championship XI will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England.

At what time does the practice match between India vs County Championship XI begin?

The practice match between India vs County Championship XI will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 20th.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the practice match between India vs County Championship XI?

There is no live coverage of India vs County Championship XI on television in India.

How to watch the practice match between India vs County Championship XI online and mobile?

The online streaming of practice match between India vs County Championship XI will be available on the Durham cricket YouTube channel. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the practice match between India vs County Championship XI on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON