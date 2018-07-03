India vs England, 1st T20, Live cricket score, Manchester: Virat Kohli opts to field

Fresh from a 2-0 win over Ireland in T20s, the Virat Kohli-led India face England in the first of the three-match T20s at the Old Trafford, Manchester. While India have been a consistent limited-overs side in the past decade, England have finally found their mojo in ODIs and T20s, courtesy a group of fantastic players Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. England are coming into this series on the back of 6-0 drubbing of Australia. India, on the other hand, are also in terrific form, with wins over South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh (Nidahas Trophy) and Ireland. Follow live cricket score of India vs England, 1st T20 in Manchester here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

21:37 hrs IST: Teams -

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

21:33 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to field.

21:18 hrs IST: Meanwhile, the ICC chief executive David Richardson will step down from his position once his contract expires after the 2019 World Cup, cricket’s world governing body said on Tuesday.

Richardson, who became the first person to hold the position of ICC General Manager - Cricket in 2002, was promoted to chief executive in 2012.

21:07 hrs IST: Since IPL 2018, Jos Buttler has been England’s best batsman across formats. Needles to say, he will be India’s greatest threat, albeit the likes of Roy and Alex Hales add a lot of firepower to their top-order.

21:04 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - India have won 15 of their last 20 T20 Internationals, including the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and the 2-1 series win in South Africa.

20:58 hrs IST: India dominated England when the Poms came to the sub-continent in 2016-17, winning eight of 10 matches across formats.

20:53 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of the first of the three-T20s between India and England. Perfect sunny conditions at Manchester. It’s been a relatively hot summer in the UK which according to England captain Eoin Morgan will also assist spinners.

All eyes will be on England’s battle against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. It is a litmus test to determine whether they will be heading to the 2019 Cricket World Cup at home as favourites or with doubts in mind.

The injury to Jasprit Bumrah has upset the balance of the Indian bowling attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav can be incisive with the new ball and Hardik Pandya is proving effective with his variations but Bumrah provides the X-factor. In his absence, Siddarth Kaul comes into the reckoning if Kohli seeks an extra pace option.