India vs England 1st Test: Virat Kohli can go past Ricky Ponting to achieve a world record at Trent Bridge

The stage is set for the focus to shift back to cricket as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team takes on England in the first Test at Nottingham in Trent Bridge starting from Wednesday. Kohli, who has struggled to be among the runs in away Tests for the past few games, will be eager to put his best foot forward and get some useful runs on the board for the country.

A look at Kohli's stats suggests that his performances have taken a downfall in matches outside India since 2019. In 9 home Tests, Kohli has scored 625 runs at an average of 62.50, with 2 Tests hundreds.

Virat Kohli in away Tests.(Screenshot)





On the other hand, he has scored just 332 runs in 7 matches at an average of 25.53 and scored 0 hundreds in away Tests.

Kohli's last Test ton was against Bangladesh in the Day/Night Test in Kolkata in November 2019. Hence, the India captain would be eager to shed off the cobwebs and return to his best in Trent Bridge. And if he manages to do that, he may achieve a huge world record.

If Kohli gets a ton in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, he would break Ricky Ponting’s huge record of being the captain with most international hundreds.

Virat Kohli stats.(Screenshot)





It would be Kohli’s 42nd international century as captain. At this point, Ponting and Kohli are currently tied at the top position in this list with 41 centuries to their names.

India and England will play five Tests. Meanwhile, India are facing a huge selection dilemma ahead of 1st Test with opener Shubman Gill getting ruled out due to a shin injury while Mayank Agarwal also declared unavailable for the Nottingham Test after suffering a concussion in the nets on Monday.