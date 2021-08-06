1st Test: Virat Kohli leaves behind MS Dhoni for most ducks by India captain in Tests

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the world, but in cricket, even the best go through a rough patch. And that is exactly what Kohli seems to be enduring at the moment. While most of the focus has been on Kohli's century drought, another matter of concern is the number of ducks he has registered of late.

On Day 2 of the second Test between India and England, Kohli registered a first-ball duck, getting dismissed by James Anderson shortly after lunch. This was Kohli's ninth duck as skipper, making him the Indian captain to have registered the most ducks in Test cricket. Earlier, MS Dhoni held the unwanted record, having failed to get off the mark eight times.

The duck was Kohli's 13th in Test cricket, and the fifth time he was dismissed for a golden duck. Incidentally, during Kohli's final innings of the 2018 tour – where he had racked up 593 runs – he was dismissed for a first-ball by duck by Stuart Broad in the second innings of the final Test at the Oval, which makes it back-to-back golden ducks for Kohli in Tests in England.

Remarkably, this was the sixth time Anderson had dismissed Kohli. Four of these dismissals came during the 2014 tour, where the England pacer repeatedly had the India batsman's number. Anderson dismissed Kohli once during the 2016 Test series in India but had to wait for another five years to get his wicket.

In the 2018 Test series, Anderson couldn't dismiss Kohli even once during the five Tests, with the India captain scoring 114 runs off 270 balls against the veteran England pacer, a stark contrast to 2014, where Kohli had faced 50 balls and scoring only 19 runs.