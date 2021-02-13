IND USA
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST

The second Test match between India and England git underway in Chennai on Saturday morning and both captain, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, were quite busy during the toss interaction as they had a lot of team changes to speak about.

India made three changes to their playing XI after losing the first match of the series. Two of them were expected as left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - Live Score

England too had quite a few changes in their XI. Jos Buttler has flown back home, something that was known earlier, and he has been replaced by Ben Foakes as the wicket-keeper in the team.

Veteran James Anderson was rested and his long time new ball partner Stuart Broad was brought into the XI in his place. Jofra Archer's injury meant Olly Stone was selected to play his second Test match and he struck in his very first over as he removed Shubman Gill for a duck.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, who was England's main strike bowler in the first innings of the first Test, has been replaced by all-rounder Moeen Ali. Ali has in the past troubled Indian batsmen with his finger spin.





