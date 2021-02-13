India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
The second Test match between India and England git underway in Chennai on Saturday morning and both captain, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, were quite busy during the toss interaction as they had a lot of team changes to speak about.
India made three changes to their playing XI after losing the first match of the series. Two of them were expected as left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - Live Score
England too had quite a few changes in their XI. Jos Buttler has flown back home, something that was known earlier, and he has been replaced by Ben Foakes as the wicket-keeper in the team.
Veteran James Anderson was rested and his long time new ball partner Stuart Broad was brought into the XI in his place. Jofra Archer's injury meant Olly Stone was selected to play his second Test match and he struck in his very first over as he removed Shubman Gill for a duck.
Off-spinner Dom Bess, who was England's main strike bowler in the first innings of the first Test, has been replaced by all-rounder Moeen Ali. Ali has in the past troubled Indian batsmen with his finger spin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India trying to rebuild innings after Gill's wicket
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form
- Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
- Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for
- Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can India bounce back against England in the second Test?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter anticipates Pandya's return to Test XI after all-rounder's latest post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox