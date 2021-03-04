India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
As the fourth Test match between India and England gets underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, even more than the Playing XIs of both teams, all eyes are on the pitch on which the game will be played on. So much has been spoken and debated about the surface on which the third Test was contested on, which saw a finish inside two days.
For those who were doubting whether the fourth Test will be another 'rank turner', here's some news: The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better and not one that might assist spin from Day 1. The surface has a tinge of grass on it, although there are dry patches, it will go on to assist spinners at some point of time.
Also Read | IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Updates
This is the pitch report produced by former India cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar: "It looks a little grassier than the last Test at the Adani end, and it feels cold so there is a bit of moisture. The Reliance end has a little less grass, and it's a bit drier. The Reliance end is likely to spin a lot more. The humidity is low, so the moisture will dry up really soon too. Hopefully the landing area holds together. It's only a matter of time before this pitch starts to turn as well."
Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
After England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, India's seamers have bowled a tight line and length to not give away a single boundary in the first five overs. Ishant Sharma bowled with his tail up, almost getting India an early breakthrough. Ishant rapped Zak Crawley on his pad first over of the match, and even though the umpire gave it not out, India seemed convinced there was something on it. However, the balk tracker showed the ball going above the stumps, resulting in India losing a review early.
Meanwhile, India made one forced change to their Playing XI with Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad owing to personal reasons. England on the other hand left out two fast bowlers in Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad and brought in Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again
- India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar
- India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
- India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf
- Kohli, Pujara and Rahane's batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: All the changes in Playing XIs of both teams
- India vs England: India and England made a total of three changes for the fourth Test of the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explodes after Pollard's 6 sixes in an over off hat-trick man Dananjaya
- Pollard's efforts were recognized well by the cricket fraternity with fans, former cricketers and his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeting in praise of the West Indies all-rounder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test Live Score, Day 1: Can Bairstow and Stokes rescue England?
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: England have lost their first three wickets after Joe Root elected to bat first. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.
'Pinnacle of off-spin bowling': Gambhir calls Ashwin's spell the best he's seen
- One particular spell of R Ashwin is the best Gautam Gambhir has seen any spinner bowl in his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is-WATCH
- The West Indies won the match by four wickets with 41 balls in hand, finishing with 134-6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He has exploited surfaces really well’: Root reveals game plan to tackle Axar
- Axar has been experiencing a memorable series so far as he has recorded 18 wickets from two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai'
- Axar became the first bowler to claim more than 10 wickets in a pink-ball Test and most of his 11 wickets came from the arm-ball that goes straight on with the angle to the right-hander.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We are giving Vaughan too much space in the media': Former India cricketer
- Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL 2021: PCB to offer players and officials COVID-19 vaccine shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox