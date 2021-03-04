IND USA
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch

  • The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:01 AM IST

As the fourth Test match between India and England gets underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, even more than the Playing XIs of both teams, all eyes are on the pitch on which the game will be played on. So much has been spoken and debated about the surface on which the third Test was contested on, which saw a finish inside two days.

For those who were doubting whether the fourth Test will be another 'rank turner', here's some news: The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better and not one that might assist spin from Day 1. The surface has a tinge of grass on it, although there are dry patches, it will go on to assist spinners at some point of time.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 4th Test Live Updates

This is the pitch report produced by former India cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar: "It looks a little grassier than the last Test at the Adani end, and it feels cold so there is a bit of moisture. The Reliance end has a little less grass, and it's a bit drier. The Reliance end is likely to spin a lot more. The humidity is low, so the moisture will dry up really soon too. Hopefully the landing area holds together. It's only a matter of time before this pitch starts to turn as well."

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test

After England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, India's seamers have bowled a tight line and length to not give away a single boundary in the first five overs. Ishant Sharma bowled with his tail up, almost getting India an early breakthrough. Ishant rapped Zak Crawley on his pad first over of the match, and even though the umpire gave it not out, India seemed convinced there was something on it. However, the balk tracker showed the ball going above the stumps, resulting in India losing a review early.

Meanwhile, India made one forced change to their Playing XI with Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who was released from the squad owing to personal reasons. England on the other hand left out two fast bowlers in Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad and brought in Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess.

