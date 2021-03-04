India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again

Axar Patel started from where he had left off in the pink ball Test at Ahmedabad as he returned to torment the English batsmen at the same venue on the first morning of the fourth Test. Playing in his home ground, Axar was handed the ball soon after Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj had bowled a few probing overs.

The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.

Sibley went in for a forward defence but the ball made its way past the bat and pad and went on to hit the wickets. It was yet another example of Axar picking up a wicket without spinning the ball a great deal.

It was the perfect start for India after England captain had decided to bat first first on winning the toss yet again.

Axar wasn't done just yet as he also removed young opener Zak Crawley too. Crawley looked to be more enterprising than other batsmen against spin as he walked down the track and tried to hit Axar over the top of his head but eventually holed out at mid-off.

Axar Patel had picked up 18 wickets after his first two Tests and is aiming to become the first bowler ever to pick up 4 straight five-wicket hauls from his debut Test.