India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again
- India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Axar Patel started from where he had left off in the pink ball Test at Ahmedabad as he returned to torment the English batsmen at the same venue on the first morning of the fourth Test. Playing in his home ground, Axar was handed the ball soon after Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj had bowled a few probing overs.
The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Sibley went in for a forward defence but the ball made its way past the bat and pad and went on to hit the wickets. It was yet another example of Axar picking up a wicket without spinning the ball a great deal.
India vs England 4th Test, Day 1 - Live Score
It was the perfect start for India after England captain had decided to bat first first on winning the toss yet again.
Axar wasn't done just yet as he also removed young opener Zak Crawley too. Crawley looked to be more enterprising than other batsmen against spin as he walked down the track and tried to hit Axar over the top of his head but eventually holed out at mid-off.
Axar Patel had picked up 18 wickets after his first two Tests and is aiming to become the first bowler ever to pick up 4 straight five-wicket hauls from his debut Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It can spill over': Gavaskar lauds umpires for ending Kohli-Stokes exchange
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision Review System (DRS): Taking maybe with a yes or no
- Technology in cricket went from enriching TV viewing to a full-fledged review system, and despite technology updates DRS still will have to live with grey areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Polly, take a chance': How Pollard smashed 6 sixes in an over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Kohli and Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
- India vs England: Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again
- India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar
- India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
- India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf
- Kohli, Pujara and Rahane's batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: All the changes in Playing XIs of both teams
- India vs England: India and England made a total of three changes for the fourth Test of the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explodes after Pollard's 6 sixes in an over off hat-trick man Dananjaya
- Pollard's efforts were recognized well by the cricket fraternity with fans, former cricketers and his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeting in praise of the West Indies all-rounder.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England 74/3 at lunch
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: England lost their first three wickets after Joe Root elected to bat first. Bairstow and Stokes stitched a partnership before players went out for lunch. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.