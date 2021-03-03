India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test Live on TV and Online

The Virat Kohli-led Team India are gearing up to lock horns with Joe Root’s England in the final match of the 4-match Test series which begins on Thursday. India registered an extraordinary 10-wicket win against England inside two days in the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad and took a 2-1 lead in the series. The hosts will be needing either a win or a draw to confirm their berth in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.

England, on the other hand, can still spoil the party for India with a win in Ahmedabad and pave way for Australia.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 4th Test:

Where will the 4th Test between India and England take place?

The 4th Test between India and England will take place at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

At what time does the 4th Test between India and England begin?

The 4th Test between India and England will begin at 09:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 4). The toss will take place at 09:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 4th Test between India and England?

The 4th Test between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the 4th Test between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 4th Test between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 4th Test between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

