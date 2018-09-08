India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 at Oval highlights: As it happened

India were 174 for six in reply to England’s first-innings 332, a deficit of 158 runs, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test at the Oval. Hanuma Vihari was 25 not out, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on eight. India suffered a huge blow before the close when captain and star batsman Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer this series, was caught at second slip by England skipper Joe Root off Ben Stokes for 49. Earlier, Jos Buttler scored 89 to propel England to 332 runs after the hosts had been reduced to 198-7 at the end of the first day thanks to some disciplined swing bowling by India. (INDvENG FULL COVERAGE)

23:02 hrs IST Stumps on Day 2 That is the end of Day 2 and India are 174/6 with Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari at the crease. It was a good day for England and India will be looking for their tail-enders to get them out of trouble.





22:52 hrs IST Pant out Ben Stokes strikes again as Rishabh Pant departs for 5, India 160/6 at The Oval. A loose shot from the youngster and Alastair Cook completed an easy catch at second slip.





22:49 hrs IST Pant comes out Rishabh Pant is the new batsman and now, India have two batsmen who are not quite experienced in the longest format of the sport. A lot will depend on him and Vihari as India look to finish Day 2 on a high.





22:42 hrs IST Virat departs Virat Kohli misses out on his fifty by just one run as he is dismissed by Ben Stokes. He tried to play away from his body and ended up giving an easy catch to Joe Root in the slips, IND 154/5





22:35 hrs IST Vihari’s unconvincing stay It is all happening at the Oval! First, Vihari got a six off the top edge. Three balls later, the same thing happened but this time, the ball went to Adil Rashid who messed up the catch. Vihari survives once again as India are 144/4





22:29 hrs IST Kohli on top Two consecutive boundaries for Virat Kohli and he is just six runs away from a well-deserved fifty. First, he guided the ball throught mid-wicket and then, he got the second boundary through the point region. What a brilliant show!





22:22 hrs IST Broad impresses A lot of movement for Stuart Broad but Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari continue to play him out. The batsmen are not looking for runs and if they survive this phase of the game, it will be a big win for India. IND 118/4





22:16 hrs IST Drizzle at the Oval It is slightly drizzling at the Oval and the light can be an issue as the game goes forward. This will be a welcome break for India as they will look to regroup and come back tomorrow. India 113/4





22:08 hrs IST Kohli on pre-series games India captain Virat Kohli has questioned the “utility” of pre-series tour games if the touring side is not provided with ideal conditions and opposition before a Test series starts. “Lot of people talk about tour games but where are those tour games happening and against what quality of bowling are very important questions to be asked,” Kohli said.





22:01 hrs IST Drama continues Two overs later, another LBW appeal against Hanuma Vihari and this time, the umpire raises his finger. However, the review goes in the batsman’s favour! India 106 for the loss of 4 wickets.





21:55 hrs IST Lifeline for Vihari What luck for Vihari! He was struck on the back leg and the ball was well in line but the umpire decided to not raise his finger and weirdly enough, England did not go for a review! This is a huge chance for the debutant! India 106/4





21:44 hrs IST Anderson strikes again Another wicket! Anderson strikes once again as Rahane departs for a duck. Rahane ended up edging the ball to the slips and it was the safe hands of Alastair Cook that spelled doom for him, IND 103/4





21:34 hrs IST Pujara out Cheteshwar Pujara departs for 37 as James Anderson strikes for England. Pujara went fishing for the ball outside off-stump and ended up giving an easy catch to Bairstow. India 101/3





21:25 hrs IST Kohli steady A good show by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli as they have steadied the innings once again and now, India trail by 234 runs.





21:12 hrs IST England in control England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and considering the situation right now, they will be quite happy with today’s action till now.





20:56 hrs IST Nervy start for Kohli Virat Kohli is the new batsman for India and he is not looking quite comfortable against Moeen Ali and Sam Curran. His strokeplay has been quite cautious till now and the spin of Ali is clearly bothering him. India 72/2





20:50 hrs IST Rahul departs Brilliant bowling by Sam Curran as he castles KL Rahul for 37. The ball moved late and Rahul had no answer to the delivery as India lose their second wicket at the score of 70.





20:44 hrs IST Rahul’s record KL Rahul entered the cricket history books on Saturday when he took an athletic catch at mid-on to dismiss Stuart Broad. Read full story here.





20:38 hrs IST Birthday magic Jos Buttler celebrated his 28th birthday with an innings of 89 that left England on top. England, who had already won this five-match series at 3-1 up, started the second day in danger of being dismissed for under 200 at 198 for seven. Yet when Buttler was last man out they had made a total of 332.





20:33 hrs IST Welcome to Session 3 The final session of Day 2 is underway and Sam Curran will begin proceedings for the hosts. Short and wide from the youngster and Pujara brings up the 50-run partnership with a boundary! India 57/1





20:12 hrs IST 50 up for India as second session ends Rahul takes a singles off Moeen and with that, India have crossed the 50-run mark in their first innings. Since the dismissal of Dhawa, batsmen Rahul and Pujara have done well and steadied the Indian ship. With that, the second session also comes to an end with India trailing by 279 runs.





20:06 hrs IST Half-chance Moeen Ali almost broke this partnership in his first over of the day itself as he produced an edge off the bat of Rahul but Cook, who was fielding at forward short leg, failed to grab the ball as it was travelling very fast. Close shave for the India opener on the penultimate ball of the 16th over.





20:03 hrs IST Bowling change With tea fast approaching, England skipper Joe Root has introduced spin as he has brought on Moeen Ali to break this partnership. Rahul tries to come out of the crease and hit the ball but misses it completely.





19:57 hrs IST Bowling change Sam Curran is now being introduced into the attack for the first today. He has shown in this series that he is more than capable of picking wickets so the Indian batsmen will have to be careful of the left-arm medium pacer.





19:52 hrs IST India moving along nicely Both Pujara and Rahul seem to be settled in the middle now and they are playing each delivery as per their merit. While Pujara has so far opted to just defend and gather runs from wherever he can, Rahul on the other hand looks very confident and playing shots at will.





19:42 hrs IST Patient Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara is once again holding the innings from one end and that is giving KL Rahul the option to hit few shots from the other end. This time, Stokes bowls full and a bit wide and the Rahul drives the ball through the covers for a boundary. These two are batting well at the moment and taking India’s score closer to fifty.





19:33 hrs IST Rahul on the attack KL Rahul seems to be going with the logic that attack is the best form of defense. This time, Stokes bowls a bit short and the right hander plays the pull shot with great elan to get a boundary towards square leg. Third boundary of the innings for the India opener.





19:25 hrs IST Partnership Since the dismissal of Dhawan, batsmen Rahul and Pujara are trying to put together a decent partnership to steady the Indian ship. So far, the duo have scored 19 runs off 36 deliveries and will look to consolidate from here.





19:15 hrs IST Bowling change Ben Stokes was introduced into the attack in place of James Anderson and he was welcomed by Rahul with a shot over the covers for a boundary. Then, Rahul went for single the next ball but lost his shoe in the process. Stokes was kind enough to help Rahul get his show back on. A very eventful over from the England all-rounder.





19:10 hrs IST Dhawan was few seconds too late When he was given out by the on-field umpire, Dhawan went up towards partner Rahul to discuss his dismissal in order to call for DRS. However, it turned out that when they were ready to ask for the review, he was told that the time (15 seconds) to do so had elapsed.





19:05 hrs IST Another Pujara masterclass needed Once again, Cheteshwar Pujara jas been called out in the middle very early in the innings. India will once again need their main man to hold the innings from one end. KL Rahul will also need to show some patience in the middle and stitch together a good partnership with Pujara. And just as we were talking about Rahul’s restraint, he slashes hard at a delivery from Anderson and gets a four towards third man.





18:58 hrs IST Dhawan dismissed Stuart Broad has struck on the first ball that he bowls in this match he gets rid of Shikhar Dhawan for 3. Dhawan missed the trajectory of the in-swinging delivery and the ball crashes into his pads. Broad had started to celebrate even before the umpire gave it as out. India have lost their first wicket in just the second over of the innings.





18:55 hrs IST Confident start The India openers have made a rather confident start in their innings as they score six runs from the first James Anderson over. Both Rahul and Dhawan scored three runs each and seemed settled in the middle, unlike the previous matches.





18:51 hrs IST India innings underway KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are making their way into the middle now to open the innings for India. James Anderson has new ball in hand and he will bowl the first over for England. The India openers will look to give their team a good start here.





18:44 hrs IST England all-out India have finally managed to dismiss England as the last wicket fall for 332. Ravindra Jadeja produces an edge off the bat of Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane takes a smart catch in the slip. This was Jadeja’s fourth wicket of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Shama picked three wickets each for India while Buttler was top-scorer for England with 89.





18:36 hrs IST Sixes galore Jos Buttler is running out of partners and that is why he has decided to take the attack to the Indian bowlers. The right-hander slams two huge sixes off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah to enter into 80s. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli is back on the field.





16:30 hrs IST Kohli is off the field India skipper Virat Kohli is off the field currently and he is signing autographs for young cricket fans. Ajinkya Rahane is calling the shot in the middle at the moment.





18:23 hrs IST Unbelievable catch India have finally managed to break this partnership as KL Rahul takes a stunning catch to remove Stuart Broad off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Broad hit the ball in the air towards long on boundary. Rahul ran backwards and took a brilliant diving catch to remove the southpaw for 38. England have lost their ninth wicket now.





18:17 hrs IST Former England skipper is spot on! India have let the game drift this morning ... This will be a very competitive score on this pitch now ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2018





18:12 hrs IST Second session underway The players are making their way back into the middle with Buttler and Broad looking to add few more runs to their total. Ravindra Jadeja has the ball in hand and he will bowl the first over after lunch.





18:00 hrs IST Onus on Indian bowlers The entire first session of the day belonged to England from 198/7, they managed to reach 304/8. The scenario of the match has changed dramatically as it is the hosts who hold the advantage now. As for India, the bowlers need to step and finish off the tail as soon as possible.





17:35 IST Lunch The first session entirely belongs to England as they lost just one wicket but managed to score 107 runs. The partnership between Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad has reached 90 runs off 107 deliveries. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah was the lone wicket-taker of the day.





17:29 hrs IST 300 up for England Stuart Broad takes a double off Ishant Sharma and it is welcomed by the crowd with a big round applause as England have crossed the 300-run mark. The pressure is now showing on the faces of Indian players, especially the bowlers as this partnership between Buttler and Broad is worth 86 now.





17:26 hrs IST The difference between two teams England’s last four batsmen have collectively added an average of 55.75 runs per innings this series; India’s last four batsmen have added an average of 26.25.





17:21 hrs IST Runs...runs...and more runs! It has to be said that the Indian bowlers have been guilty of leaking runs today. This time, Broad slashes hard at the ball and it goes for a boundary over slip cordon. The hosts are just few runs away from the magical mark of 300.





17:13 hrs IST Unlucky Shami Like Day 1, Mohammed Shami has bowled well today as well but he hasn’t been rewarded for it so far. The India pacer has managed to beat the outside edge of Buttler many a times today but to no avail. Shami bowled exceedingly well yesterday but remained wicket-less and the second day is not looking better either for the seamer.





17:03 hrs IST Fifty for Buttler Jos Buttler has played a gem of an innings so far as he completes his well-deserved half-century. Buttler has so far hit five boundaries and he has batted really well with the tail. England’s total keep of increasing and edging closer to 300.





16:57 hrs IST Fifty partnership England’s tail has managed to perform well once more as this time, Jos Buttler stitches a 50-run partnership with Stuart Broad. The duo has so far put together 53 runs of just 61 deliveries for the ninth wicket. India skipper Virat Kohli is not looking happy at the moment.





16:52 hrs IST Glorious on-drive From around the wicket, Mohammed Shami came charging in and bowled a bit full to Stuart Broad. The southpaw got into position early and played the perfect on-drive for a boundary, much to the delight of home support. The partnership between these two is worth 49 now.





16:43 hrs IST England cross 250 Spin has been introduced into the attack now by skipper Virat Kohli as Ravindra Jadeja replaces Jasprit Bumrah. It was expensive first over from Jadeja as he conceded eight runs from it. Buttler hit his third boundary of the innings on the penultimate ball of the over and with that, hosts have crossed the 250-run mark.





16:36 hrs IST Partnership Virat Kohli must be scratching his head as how England manage to find players who stitch crucial partnership down the order. The partnership between Buttler and Broad is worth 29 (35 balls) and they are adding precious runs to England’s first innings total.





16:27 hrs IST Bowling change Mohammed Shami comes into the attack and he replaces Ishant Sharma. He gives away just three runs from his first over of the day but the highlight was the fourth delivery — the ball pitched at off stump and moved away from the batsman. Buttler tried to hit the ball through the covers but the ball missed the edge of the bat by just a whisker.





16:20 hrs IST Unnecessary boundaries Virat Kohli won’t be a happy man right now as Indian bowlers have conceding a couple of unnecessary boundaries. First, Ishant bowled a length ball outside off and Stuart Broad hit it for a boundary towards covers. Then, Bumrah bowled a full-toss which nicked the leg of Broad and went for four leg-byes past wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.





16:10 hrs IST Rashid dismissed Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken the partnership as he gets rid of Adil Rashid. Bumrah trapped Rashid on the pads and the umpire gave him out. But the batsman opted to use the DRS and replays showed that that the ball pitched outside off but was hitting the stumps, so umpire’s call was retained. England have now lost their eighth wicket.





16:00 hrs IST Third boundary for Rashid Jasprit Bumrah bowls on to the pads of Adil Rashid and the right-hander flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. This is the second four that Rashid has hit off Bumrah today and he has three boundaries to his name in total.





15:54 hrs IST Good bowling Indian bowlers have bowled a tight line and length in the first few overs of the day with Ishant Shama and Jasprit Bumrah keeping the flow of runs under check. Although, there haven’t been any proper wicket-taking deliveries worth mentioning from either of the two pacers, they are not letting the two batsmen settle down either.





15:46 hrs IST Another maiden Ishant Sharma is bowling well at the moment as he bowls two maiden overs on the trot. After bowling a maiden over to Buttler, Ishant follows it up with bowling six dot balls to Rashid. Good start to the day for the Indian pacer.





15:37 hrs IST 200 up for England Jasprit Bumrah bowls a juicy half-volley outside the off-stump and Adil Rashid obliges by hitting the ball through the covers for a boundary. With that, England also cross the 200-run mark in their first innings.





15:34 hrs IST Maiden over Ishant Sharma bowls an excellent first over of the day as he troubles birthday boy Jos Buttler with his variations. Ishant starts off with a maiden to set the ball rolling for the visitors. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over of the day.





15:29 hrs IST Day 2 begins The players are now making their way out in the middle as we are underway in the second day of the fifth and the final Test between England and India at Oval. Jos Buttler is taking strike and Ishant Sharma will bowl the first ball of the day. The visitors will look to bundle out hosts as soon as possible.





15:12 hrs IST Jadeja on India’s bowling “It’s difficult when you’re not getting any help from the wicket on Day 1. The ball you’re actually trying to bowl...it’s not coming out that way. I was just thinking that Shami, Ishant and Bumrah were bowling well from the other end. They were beating the bat non-stop. I was just thinking that I shouldn’t concede boundaries because if that pressure is released at one end, it becomes easy for the batsmen. We didn’t get any wickets in the second session but we didn’t concede many runs either (55 runs between lunch and tea). We came back well. Everyone did their job in the bowling department,” Jadeja said after first day’s play.





14:56 hrs IST Sourav Ganguly not very happy Calling his comments as immature, former India captain Sourav Ganguly hit out at head coach Ravi Shastri for comparing Indian teams of different eras, on Friday. Read the story here.





14:19 hrs IST Indian bowlers impress Moeen Moeen Ali was promoted to the number 3 slot and he got to a nervy fifty after having been beaten a number of times. You’re always hoping to let them bowl and bowl. But they just kept coming, bowling same pace, same areas. It was one of the best bowling attacks I’ve faced. They were just always, consistently there,” he said in praise of India’s attack after England went from 133/1 to 198/7 in the evening session.





14:08 hrs IST Cook on first day’s play “I thought the way the Indians bowled was fantastic,” Cook told Sky Sports. “I think I played one cut and one pull shot all day. A lot of credit to them. It was an unbelievable spell (from Shami). I was facing Jadeja at the other end and quite happy. We found it hard to know which way it was going. One thing Mo (Moeen Ali) did pretty well, yes he was playing and missing, but he wasn’t curtain-railing as much, he was playing the line.”



