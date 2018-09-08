India vs England: KL Rahul achieves rare feat, equals Rahul Dravid at Oval

KL Rahul entered the cricket history books on Saturday when he took an athletic catch at mid-on to dismiss Stuart Broad on Day 2 of the fifth Test match between India and England at the Oval.

The dismissal was KL Rahul’s 13th catch of the series and no other cricketer has done that in England. The previous record belonged to South Africa’s John Ikin who took 12 catches way back in 1951.

Broad went for an aggressive shot but the ball connected with the top edge of his bat and went high up in the air. Rahul, who was positioned at mid-on, ran back, leaped forward and grabbed catch number 13 of the series. After the catch, Rahul showed one and three with his fingers to mark his achievement.

13th catch for L Rahul this series. He becomes the first-ever fielder to achieve this in a Test series in England.#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 8, 2018

When it comes to the overall record, Rahul Dravid took 13 catches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in 2004-05. The record belongs to Australian legend Jack Gregory who managed to take 15 catches in 5 matches during the Ashes Test series in the 1920-21 season.

During the third Test match at Trent Bridge, KL Rahul broke another record by taking seven catches in an innings - the most by any non-wicketkeeper in a Test in England and the joint second-most by an India fielder in any Test.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 19:06 IST