'Art of perception and psychology': Ian Chappell says there is 'one aspect of captaincy where Root can improve'
England captain Joe Root led his team to a memorable win in the first Test against India in Chennai. Root struck 218 in the first innings after winning the toss and helped his team to a mammoth total of 578 in the first innings. But Root was criticised for defensive leadership on Day 4 when he decided to not enforce the follow-on and then chose not to declare the innings.
Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell believes Root should have taken advantage of England's superiority at the time.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 - LIVE!
"Despite having a brilliant all-round game in the first Test, Root failed to take full advantage of England's superiority at a critical time in the game. Instead of oscillating between all-out attack and inexplicable defence in the late stages of their second innings, England should have pushed on aggressively in order to declare and set a target," Chappell wrote in his column on ESPNCricinfo.
"This (declaration) would have sent a strong message to India: we are not worried by your much-vaunted batting line-up," he added.
"If Root had declared instead of being bowled out, it could have provided him with a valuable psychological advantage later in the series. In sending a message of confidence it could easily have had an effect on a decision Virat Kohli has to make later in the series," he further wrote.
Chappell further said that there is one aspect of area that Root needs to improve - art of perception and psychology.
"One aspect of captaincy where Root can improve even further is in the art of perception and psychology - two crucial aspects of Test match captaincy," he wrote.
England won the first Test by 227 runs taking a lead of 1-0 in the three-match Test series. In the 2nd Test, Root lost the toss and India took advantage of Day 1 surface, posting 329 on the board in the first innings. England found themselves at 106/8 at Tea on Day 2.
