India vs England at Lord’s: A statistical dive into historic clashes and record breakers at Home of Cricket

With the series level at 1-1 after two gripping Tests, India are gearing up to face England at the iconic Lord's as they aim to seize the lead in the five-match contest. The two teams have engaged in several memorable battles at the Home of Cricket, with India having traditionally faced challenges at Lord's, where the unique slope and bowler-friendly conditions have often tested their adaptability. However, in recent times, things have changed with India winning two of the last three encounters. England captain Ben Stokes and India skipper Shubman Gill will look to rewrite some history books at Lord's.(BCCI X)

Here are India’s records in Test cricket at Lord's

Head-to-Head

India’s track record at Lord’s has been a tough one. The team has faced difficulties in the 19 Test matches played against England at the historic venue since their first meeting in 1932.

Matches Played: 19

India Won: 3

England Won: 12

Draws: 4

Most runs by an Indian at Lord's: Legendary India batter Dilip Vengsarkar holds the top spot amongst the Indians to score the most runs at the iconic venue with 508 runs at an astonishing average of 72.57. The former right-handed batter stamped his authority over the English bowlers at Lord's to prove his batting prowess time and again.

Most runs by an Indian at Lord's: Vengsarkar remains the only overseas batter to have notched up three Test centuries at Lord’s — a feat that continues to stand unmatched, cementing his iconic legacy at the Home of Cricket.

Highest score by an Indian at Lord's: Even after 73 years, Vinoo Mankad holds the record of the highest individual score by an Indian in a Test match at the iconic London venue. It was in 1952 when Mankad scored 184 runs against England. In the marathon 270-ball knock, he slammed 19 fours and a six to dominate the hosts. It might be an opportunity for Shubman Gill and Co. to rewrite history books.

Most wickets by an Indian at Lord's: Notably, the distinction of claiming the most Test wickets for India at Lord’s is jointly held by three distinguished bowlers from different eras - Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev and Ishant Sharma. The three stalwarts of different eras claimed 17 wickets each at the venue to cement a rich legacy.

They produced some memorable spells at Lord's - Bedi’s standout performance at Lord’s came in 1974, when he recorded figures of 6 for 226 — a feat that secured his place on the prestigious Honours Board.

Kapil Dev delivered a stellar individual performance in the 1982 Test at Lord’s, finishing with impressive match figures of 8 for 168, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ishant's career-best figures of 7/74 in England's second innings of the 2014 Lord's Test were pivotal in securing India's memorable 95-run victory, their first at the venue since 1986.

What happened last time when India played at Lord's against England: India’s most recent clash against England at Lord’s came under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, resulting in a commanding 151-run victory. KL Rahul laid the platform with a superb century, while Mohammed Siraj dismantled the hosts with a combined eight-wicket haul across both innings.