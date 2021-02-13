IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'Been almost a month since I have had match practice,' Stuart Broad returns for England
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: 'Been almost a month since I have had match practice,' Stuart Broad returns for England

India vs England: Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST

England fast bowler Stuart Broad made a return in the 2nd Test against India at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The right-arm fast bowler last played a Test against Sri Lanka in January, after which he was rested as part of England's player rotation policy.

Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.

"As well as can be expected. It has been over a month since I have had any match practice, but you have to get what all you can get in there. it's just a part of the current situation we are in," Broad said on Star Sports after the toss.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - LIVE!

"We saw how Indian bowlers came out to the middle in Australia. They did not have much practice, and we are in a similar situation today. We had great facilities in which we were able to train on, get the full run up on the nets, and be as fit as we can be," he added.

Broad also said that he will make the most of his experience. "When you are at the nets, you have to try and not be as tentative as much as you can. With the experience that I have, I can fall back on knowledge, and feel calm in the crease. I have been there before," the veteran pacer said.

Speaking on England's first Test win, Broad said it was "perfect".

"It was a perfect Test match, tactically. Winning the toss and getting huge runs, the pitch making their bowlers tired. Attacking with the ball is a bit different over here, it does not mean three slips and a gully, it means creating pressure and waiting for those periods when it would reverse big.

"And we saw, how the pitch deteriorated from Day 5 from Day 3. We practiced a lot of reverse swing in training over the last few days, but of course, with reverse swing it is about getting the ball reverse, before we get that swing.

"It has to be a patient game for the first three days, and you can strike as a bowler later in the day, you have to have your mindset around that," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england stuart broad

Related Stories

File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1.((ICC/ANI Photo))
India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1.((ICC/ANI Photo))
cricket

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India trying to rebuild innings after Gill's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:23 AM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been drafted into the side in place of Sundar and Nadeem. India lost the first Test by 227 runs. Follow live updates of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
cricket

2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 AM IST
India vs England: Axar Patel will be making his Test debut after missing the first Test due to a strain in his left knee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
cricket

'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
India vs England: This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
others

Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
cricket

‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
cricket

'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

Can India bounce back against England in the second Test?

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:25 PM IST
India too are expected to bring in changes, but certainly not as many as England. Despite the rarity of the situation, India seem calm. That’s what a four-Test series does to a trailing team—it allows time for introspection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

Twitter anticipates Pandya's return to Test XI after all-rounder's latest post

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Hardik Pandya took to Twitter on the eve of the match to share photos of his training. While there is nothing unusual in that, it was the caption that Pandya used that got the netizens talking on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairs kept at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs England 2nd Test
Chairs kept at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs England 2nd Test
cricket

Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:49 PM IST
In the 30 seconds long video, BCCI used snapshots of empty chairs kept in some of the stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in anticipation of the crowd for the second Test match. The images were supported by the background noise of crowd cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP