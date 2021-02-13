India vs England: 'Been almost a month since I have had match practice,' Stuart Broad returns for England

England fast bowler Stuart Broad made a return in the 2nd Test against India at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The right-arm fast bowler last played a Test against Sri Lanka in January, after which he was rested as part of England's player rotation policy.

Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.

"As well as can be expected. It has been over a month since I have had any match practice, but you have to get what all you can get in there. it's just a part of the current situation we are in," Broad said on Star Sports after the toss.

"We saw how Indian bowlers came out to the middle in Australia. They did not have much practice, and we are in a similar situation today. We had great facilities in which we were able to train on, get the full run up on the nets, and be as fit as we can be," he added.

Broad also said that he will make the most of his experience. "When you are at the nets, you have to try and not be as tentative as much as you can. With the experience that I have, I can fall back on knowledge, and feel calm in the crease. I have been there before," the veteran pacer said.

Speaking on England's first Test win, Broad said it was "perfect".

"It was a perfect Test match, tactically. Winning the toss and getting huge runs, the pitch making their bowlers tired. Attacking with the ball is a bit different over here, it does not mean three slips and a gully, it means creating pressure and waiting for those periods when it would reverse big.

"And we saw, how the pitch deteriorated from Day 5 from Day 3. We practiced a lot of reverse swing in training over the last few days, but of course, with reverse swing it is about getting the ball reverse, before we get that swing.

"It has to be a patient game for the first three days, and you can strike as a bowler later in the day, you have to have your mindset around that," he signed off.

