Ben Stokes entertains Chepauk crowd with an incredible handstand: WATCH

As if the crowd at the Chepauk stadium did not have reasons enough to cheer given how R Ashwin and Virat Kohli's half-centuries continued to bat England out of the Test match, all-rounder Ben Stokes provided them a moment they will remember. Stokes, one of the finest athletes in the world, took a moment between overs and performed an incredible handstand, much to the delight of the crowd, who responded with a loud cheer.

As Kohli and Ashwin continued to grind it out against England on Day 3 of the second Test on Monday, extending England's search for a seventh wicket, Stokes broke the boredom of his fellow players by displaying his supreme athleticism. At first, the cameras did not show Stokes performing the handstand, and it was only after the enormous cheer from the crowd did the camera pan towards the England all-rounder. The broadcaster then showed a slow-motion replay of Stokes' incredible athleticism.

Stokes bowled just two overs in India's first innings and is yet to get an over in the second. With the bat, Stokes had scored 18 runs off 34 balls before being cleaned up by India spinner R Ashwin. Earlier on Day 3, Stokes was in the middle of a small disagreement with the official after his fielding effort near the boundary was not acknowledged by the third umpire. Stokes chased a ball and seemed to have pulled the ball back while sliding as he went past the ropes. However, the replay showed that the ball was yet to leave Stokes' hand entirely when his foot came in contact with the ropes.

On the opening day as well, Stokes was at the center of a bit of controversy. He got into a bit of a heated exchange with India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the final over of the day. Pant was taking his time to ensure that Joe Root's over was the last bowled in the day. However, Stokes, at slips, was not impressed by the tactics and kept chirping at Pant. The batsman in turn did not take guard till the time Stokes was not done, prompting the two to come face-to-face before the umpires intervened.