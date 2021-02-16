IND USA
India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara with Team India batting coach Vikram Rathore(BCCI / Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win

The two were seen batting inside the M A Chidambaram Stadium after India's 317-run hammering of England on Tuesday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after India's thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming day/night game in earnest.

India's 317-run hammering of England meant they have restored parity after the loss in the series opener and the hosts would like to consolidate their position in the third Test, starting in Ahmedabad from February 24.

The two were seen batting inside the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

All-rounder Pandya, who has not played a Test since the one against England in 2018, batted against the likes of Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem, who were on stand-by for the first two matches.

While Test specialist Pujara occasionally took on the spinners by going down the wicket, Pandya went for the big hits after some defensive play.

Pujara made 21 and 7 in the two innings of the second Test.

ALSO READ | Bumrah may be rested for white-ball matches against England: Reports

They faced the pink ball for about 45 minutes with batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar keeping an eye on the two players.

Pandya also did a few laps of the ground.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, bowled with the pink ball.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who too missed the series-levelling victory, was also seen practising with the coloured ball during a break at Chepauk.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
cheteshwar pujara hardik pandya india vs england
Story Saved
